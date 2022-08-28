ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota man is killed after pulling out a firearm on deputies and woman

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
A man is killed after reportedly pulling out a firearm on deputies who responded to a call in reference to a man threatening a woman at a home in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:06 a.m., Public Safety Communications Center received a call in reference to a man threatening a woman with a gun. The caller said that the two were in an argument Saturday and when she woke up, she found the man pointing a gun at her.

Within five minutes, deputies responded to the scene.

Deputies asked the suspect to come out of the home, but he would not listen. Eventually, the suspect was able to speak with deputies over the phone. Deputies had him go to the window and show his hands.

The suspect then let deputies into the home to get the woman who was barricaded in a bedroom. According to the report, deputies went through the front door which was left open after the suspect’s mother fled.

Four deputies went into the home and had the subject put his hands up. The subject had a firearm behind his back and pointed it at deputies.

Two of the four deputies reportedly fired their weapons and the 47-year-old suspect identified as Brian Underwood was killed. According to police, Underwood had one arrest previously for domestic battery in 2014 out of Citrus County.

Deputies say that they have responded to past disturbance calls regarding Underwood, however, none of them resulted in arrests.

Sarasota Sheriff’s office said the four deputies involved were victims of aggravated assault with a firearm which is why their identities are being withheld.

The woman, in this case, is identified as a victim of aggravated domestic battery assault with a firearm which is why her identity and home address are being withheld says the Sarasota County sheriff’s Office.

