ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Watch: Breaching humpback whale makes boat 'disappear'

By Pete Thomas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zzrql_0hYiZdwE00

Humpback whales can measure 60 feet and weigh 40 tons, so when they launch their massive bodies skyward their splashdowns are loud and spectacular.

The accompanying footage, shared Saturday by Discovery Whale Watch in Monterey, Ca., shows a breaching whale displacing so much water that it temporarily masks the vessel in the background.

“Watch our boat (New Horizon) disappear,” Discovery wrote on Facebook. “This humpback whale breached between our two boats. 10 out of 10!”

Discovery Whale Watch is based in Fisherman’s Wharf. Its website describes what tourists might encounter during the summer and fall:

“We expect to see humpback whales daily but we can also view blue whales, fin whales, gray whales (finishing migration), killer whales and a variety of other dolphin species.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy