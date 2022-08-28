ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer Golf – 177 MDI – 186 Ellsworth – 214

The Brewer Golf Team defeated both MDI and Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon August 30th. The Witches had a round of 177 while MDI scored a 186 and Ellsworth finished with a round of 214. MDI's Kasch Warner was the medalist with a low round of 40. Here are the individual...
BREWER, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Riley is Missing in Sullivan

Have you seen Riley? She went missing in Sullivan near Dunbar's Store on Saturday afternoon August 27th. Riley is a 10 year old Tan and White Border Collie. There is a $500 reward for her safe return. If you have any information about Riley, please call Bethany Leavitt at 207-632-2348.
SULLIVAN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair

Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?

If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Blue Hill Man, 26, Dies in a Single-Vehicle Crash

A 26-year-old Blue Hill man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Carson Crocker was killed in the crash that was reported to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill and found a maroon Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, belonging to Crocker.
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton

You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
TRENTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

August 31 – Overdose Awareness Day

Wednesday, August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day. Unfortunately, most of us know someone who has used drugs. Substance use overdoses continue to rise in Maine, and each loss is felt by the families and the community. The Inspire Recovery Center located at 24 Church Street in Ellsworth will be holding...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

