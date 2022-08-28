ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WDW News Today

Guest Posts Video Jumping Over Barricade into Futuristic Living Room Scene of Space Mountain Exit￼

In yet another example of Walt Disney World guests blatantly breaking rules, a guest hopped a barricade into a show scene at the exit of Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @embleier posted the video showing herself jumping into one of the show scenes that line the exit ramp of Space Mountain. She takes a seat at a table in a futuristic living room that is supposed to be off-limit to guests.
WDW News Today

Four More Dates Sell Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom

Four additional dates are now sold out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, leaving only one date in September still available. September 25th and 27th are no longer available, leaving the 29th as the only night with availability in the month, Additionally, the hard-ticket event is also sold out on October 11th and 18th.
WDW News Today

LEGO Disney 100th Anniversary Minifigures Coming in 2023

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. LEGO will be getting in on the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with a new set of minifigures, according to 9to5Toys. Little is known about the set, given the number assignment of 71038, other than that...
WDW News Today

3-Year-Old’s ‘Creepy’ Doll Earns Family Special Treatment at Walt Disney World

A mom has gone viral on Facebook after sharing the story of a creepy doll from Spirit Halloween which earned her three-year-old daughter special attention from Cast Members on their latest visit to Walt Disney World. Brittany Beard recently visited Walt Disney World with her family including three year-old daughter...
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
WDW News Today

‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
WDW News Today

2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. At long last, after plenty of merchandise releases, the new Halloween Spirit Jersey is finally available at the Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Resort Halloween Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The front features Mickey Mouse wearing a pumpkin hat...
WDW News Today

First Three Event Nights of Halloween Horror Nights 31 Sold Out

Saturday, September 3 is now sold out for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. This is the second night of the event and the third to sell out. Opening night on September 2 and Sunday, September 4 have also sold out. Tickets are still available for the rest of the Halloween Horror Nights season, through October 31.
WDW News Today

Disneyland Magic Key Holder Merchandise Discount Increasing to 30% for All Tiers Later This Month

Starting later this month, Magic Key holders will be able to save even more on select merchandise at locations throughout Disneyland Resort. The merchandise discount will be increased to 30% for all tiers starting on September 21, 2022. This increased discount will be available through October 14, 2022. As usual, guests must present their Magic Key pass and ID to receive the discount.
WDW News Today

Cast Rehearsals Begin for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney has announced that cast rehearsals for the return of Fantasmic! have begun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The announcement was made via Instagram with a short video. When Fantasmic! returns, a new segment will have replaced the former Pocahontas scene. Click here for more information. The lighting, projection, and audio systems have also been updated.
WDW News Today

Super Nintendo World Store Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood CityWalk

In addition to a section of the Upper Lot Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood, it appears guests will soon be able to shop for Super Nintendo World merchandise at CityWalk. While the post is light on details, we assume this is a shop and not a preview center based...
WDW News Today

Hot Topic Releases Halloween Horror Nights Collection

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hot Topic has released a new collection of Halloween Horror Nights-themed apparel featuring classic Universal Monsters and characters from the lore of the storied event. Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Characters Lace-Up Bodycon Dress – $35.92.
