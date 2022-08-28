Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDW News Today
Guest Posts Video Jumping Over Barricade into Futuristic Living Room Scene of Space Mountain Exit￼
In yet another example of Walt Disney World guests blatantly breaking rules, a guest hopped a barricade into a show scene at the exit of Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @embleier posted the video showing herself jumping into one of the show scenes that line the exit ramp of Space Mountain. She takes a seat at a table in a futuristic living room that is supposed to be off-limit to guests.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingom 8/26/22 (PeopleMover Receives New Signage, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly, Halloween Treats, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We’re starting our day with some shopping on Main Street, U.S.A. before heading around the park and to the resorts. The new Haunted Mansion ears are not in short supply at...
WDW News Today
Four More Dates Sell Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom
Four additional dates are now sold out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, leaving only one date in September still available. September 25th and 27th are no longer available, leaving the 29th as the only night with availability in the month, Additionally, the hard-ticket event is also sold out on October 11th and 18th.
WDW News Today
LEGO Disney 100th Anniversary Minifigures Coming in 2023
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. LEGO will be getting in on the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with a new set of minifigures, according to 9to5Toys. Little is known about the set, given the number assignment of 71038, other than that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDW News Today
3-Year-Old’s ‘Creepy’ Doll Earns Family Special Treatment at Walt Disney World
A mom has gone viral on Facebook after sharing the story of a creepy doll from Spirit Halloween which earned her three-year-old daughter special attention from Cast Members on their latest visit to Walt Disney World. Brittany Beard recently visited Walt Disney World with her family including three year-old daughter...
KIDS・
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
WDW News Today
‘Elevated’ Mixed Cocktails to Be Served in Magic Kingdom, 1994-Era PeopleMover Sign Removed, Creepy Doll Earns Special Treatment at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (9/1/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 1, 2022.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New and Old Twisted Taters at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida
Aside from the scares, there are a few staples of Halloween Horror Nights. Fried PP&J, pizza fries, and of course, twisted taters. This year Halloween Horror Nights 31 returns with the classic twisted tater, along with two variations we’re dying to try. Menu for Twisted Taters at Halloween Horror...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort to Release Legendary Truth Album by Midnight Syndicate for Halloween Horror Nights 31
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Midnight Syndicate is back again with a new limited edition album inspired by Legendary Truth for Halloween Horror Nights 31!. The album is currently listed on Universal Orlando Resort’s online shop as sold out. Most likely, it...
WDW News Today
What’s New Inside the Reopened Revenge of the Mummy in Universal Studios Florida?
The curse of Imhotep has reawakened at Universal Studios Florida with the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. As anticipation has been high for its return, we’re taking a look at the refreshed attraction. Signage in front of the entrance notes that the ride is currently in technical rehearsal,...
WDW News Today
2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. At long last, after plenty of merchandise releases, the new Halloween Spirit Jersey is finally available at the Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Resort Halloween Spirit Jersey – $74.99. The front features Mickey Mouse wearing a pumpkin hat...
WDW News Today
Dress Like You Live On Batuu with NEW Black Spire Outpost Hat Arrives at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’ve ever wanted to look like a local on Black Spire Outpost, you’re in luck! There’s a new hat that’ll fit right in at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
First Three Event Nights of Halloween Horror Nights 31 Sold Out
Saturday, September 3 is now sold out for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. This is the second night of the event and the third to sell out. Opening night on September 2 and Sunday, September 4 have also sold out. Tickets are still available for the rest of the Halloween Horror Nights season, through October 31.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Lil’ Boo Spicy Pumpkin Bun, Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop, Bog Slime 2, and More from Spooky Skeletons Food Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31
The Spooky Skeletons food booth, open only during Halloween Horror Nights 31 is probably one of the most anticipated food booths for the event… for one particularly special food item. The Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun is available at this booth, and we’re ready to devour it.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Magic Key Holder Merchandise Discount Increasing to 30% for All Tiers Later This Month
Starting later this month, Magic Key holders will be able to save even more on select merchandise at locations throughout Disneyland Resort. The merchandise discount will be increased to 30% for all tiers starting on September 21, 2022. This increased discount will be available through October 14, 2022. As usual, guests must present their Magic Key pass and ID to receive the discount.
WDW News Today
NEW Dia De Los Muertos Sugar Skull Popcorn Bucket Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A Dia De Los Muertos sugar skull popcorn bucket is now available at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights. The light-up bucket is available at Palace Café, Studio Café, Lower Lot Cart, Red Popcorn Cart, and...
WDW News Today
Cast Rehearsals Begin for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney has announced that cast rehearsals for the return of Fantasmic! have begun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The announcement was made via Instagram with a short video. When Fantasmic! returns, a new segment will have replaced the former Pocahontas scene. Click here for more information. The lighting, projection, and audio systems have also been updated.
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World Store Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood CityWalk
In addition to a section of the Upper Lot Studio Store in Universal Studios Hollywood, it appears guests will soon be able to shop for Super Nintendo World merchandise at CityWalk. While the post is light on details, we assume this is a shop and not a preview center based...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 8/29/22 (The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Bellhop Keychain, Haunted Mansion Pet Bed, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bright Suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Today, we’re making our way around the park to look at some new merchandise, so let’s get started!. Before heading to the park, we drove by the Goofy...
WDW News Today
Hot Topic Releases Halloween Horror Nights Collection
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hot Topic has released a new collection of Halloween Horror Nights-themed apparel featuring classic Universal Monsters and characters from the lore of the storied event. Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Characters Lace-Up Bodycon Dress – $35.92.
Comments / 0