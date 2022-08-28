Orton Park Festival brings fun, music to downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The corner of Spaight and Ingersoll Streets came alive this weekend with the return of the Orton Park Festival.

Now in its 57th year, the festival features fresh food, an arts and crafts sale, quirky traditions and live music. Midday rain stopped the music Saturday, but only temporarily.

Admission to the festival is free, but the money raised helps those living and working in the neighborhood.

“It goes into scholarships for high schoolers in the neighborhood, lots of youth programming,” stage manager Andy Moore said. “All of the money stays in the hood.”

The festival runs through Sunday. Live music begins at noon.

