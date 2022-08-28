Read full article on original website
Bubba Wallace Goes Ballistic and Rips NASCAR With F-Bombs for Driving a ‘Joke’ of a Car
Bubba Wallace didn't sugarcoat his anger on Sunday at Daytona after being involved in the big crash near the end of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Goes Ballistic and Rips NASCAR With F-Bombs for Driving a ‘Joke’ of a Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Daytona race winner penalized; Removed from NASCAR Playoffs
NASCAR issues stiff L2 penalty after Daytona International Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval hosted the NASCRA Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. View the NASCAR penalty report after Daytona below. Jeremy Clements drove to victory lane during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The...
Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Paint Pit Wall Teal & Gold for Childhood & Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
Darlington Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), and local community members united to paint the jump pit wall teal and gold for September to recognize Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. “Thank you to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation for joining us...
What holiday? This weekend's racing schedule will be busier than anything
Check out our complete weekly racing and TV schedule below
