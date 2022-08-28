ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Ticket office at Daytona International Speedway named for 102-year-old Lightnin’ Epton

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TryTB_0hYiZPWw00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Fans revved up for Sunday’s rescheduled NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero 400 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway saw a new look at the ticket office -- a special tribute to a longtime employee.

On Thursday, speedway officials named the ticket office after Juanita “Lightnin’” Epton, according to a news release. Epton, 102, who has been an employee at Daytona since the speedway was under construction in 1958 for the inaugural Daytona 500., which was held the following year.

“The rock of the ticket office for so many years, Lightnin,’ whose warmth and kindness has made her a part of the fabric of the iconic track, will again be working in the ticket office this weekend,” the speedway officials said in a statement.

“I have no intention of retiring,” Epton told WFTV when she turned 101 last year. “When people retire, they get stale, and I am not getting stale. I am going to work as long as I can.”

This year’s ticket office dedication was attended by a large contingent of NASCAR officials, including NASCAR and IMSA Chairman Jim France, NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy and Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher.

“I just don’t know what to say,” Epton said Thursday. “This place and these people mean so very much to me, I can hardly express my emotions with this honor. I truly feel so grateful to be standing here today, seeing my name, forever being a part of this speedway. It feels so surreal.”

Jim France, 77, the younger son of “Big” Bill France Sr., said he has known Epton most of his life.

“You’re the only person that I know of gathered here today who probably spanked me,” Jim France joked.

Epton, who lives in nearby Ormond Beach, said she got her nickname from her late husband after they were married. Joe Epton claimed he never knew when and where she would strike.

“Lightnin’” was born on July 15, 1920, in Mississippi, according to online records. She and her husband lived in Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to the 1950 census, where Epton was a newspaper office clerk.

Joe Epton was NASCAR’s first chief scorer from 1947 to 1985. The couple had first met NASCAR founder “Big” Bill France Sr. at the fairgrounds in Spartanburg in 1945. They moved to Florida, and ”Lightnin’” started working at the ticket office alongside Anne B. France, Bill France’s wife.

“It was a wonderful feeling to watch it start out from dirt and wound up becoming what it is,” Epton told the Palm Coast Observer. “It was thrilling seeing people walk across the grass for the first time.”

Joe Epton died in 2003, but “Lightnin’” kept working.

“We wanted to do something special to honor Lightnin,’ to show her how important she is and has been to so many people,” Kelleher said in a statement. “She has seen this Speedway from its birth to what it’s become today. She has been so inspirational to so many through the years, and the backbone of the ticketing operation. She really deserves this, and we are incredibly proud to be with her today.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Action News Jax

Fatal crash in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill France Sr.
Person
Jim France
orlandoweekly.com

This oceanfront Ormond Beach home built for a Coca-Cola Bottling heir is now on the market

An award-winning home built for a member of the Root family, owners of the Coca-Cola Bottling empire, is now for sale in Florida. Located at 489 Ocean Shore Blvd. in Ormond Beach, the luxury oceanfront home was built in 1994 for Chapman J. Root Jr., grandson of Chapman J. Root, who famously created the iconic contoured green glass bottle for Coca-Cola in a nationwide contest back in 1916.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Nascar Cup Series#Lightnin Epton#Wftv#Imsa#Nascar Executive
worldanimalnews.com

After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!

Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach woman dies in head-on collision on Nova Road

A 42-year-old Ormond Beach woman died after a crash on Monday, Aug. 22, involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach Police report. The victim, Geralynn Purvis, was driving a black Ford SUV on the northbound lanes of Nova Road when her vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford pick-up truck around 8:10 p.m. The pick-up truck was on the wrong side of the road, as its driver was heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Police have not released the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, who sustained a head injury and refused transport to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
118K+
Followers
124K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy