Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue
Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue- and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House
Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
Dirtbag Fan Steals Home Run Ball Right Out Of Teen's Glove At Royals Game
“I was just kind of scared. I didn’t know what in earth was going on,” said the teen who caught the ball.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Holds No Punches in Talking About Prospects Showboating
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was not as impressed as a lot of people when prospect Masyn Winn threw a 100-mph laser from shortstop in the Futures Game.
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
Braves sadly in familiar territory with latest Ronald Acuña Jr. injury news
It is not going to be easy the rest of the way for Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. With Ronald Acuña Jr. still dealing with knee issues, the Atlanta Braves find themselves in familiar territory when it comes to this year’s postseason push. Although he...
Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay
The American League MVP race is fascinating this season. On one hand, Aaron Judge is breaking all kinds of home run records for the New York Yankees. He’s already clubbed 50 long balls and we are not even in September yet! But then there is the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is […] The post Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners: 1 fatal flaw Seattle must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners may not be able to catch the Houston Astros for the no. 1 spot in the American League West division, but they are nevertheless making the season interesting, to say the least. The Mariners are arguably the best in pro sports when it comes to giving the most depressing fan experience, and […] The post Mariners: 1 fatal flaw Seattle must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox trade for former college closer to complete Jake Diekman deal
The Boston Red Sox completed the trade deadline deal that sent Jake Diekman to the White Sox and got back Reese McGuire, reeling in pitcher Taylor Broadway as the player to be named later
Jacob deGrom in disbelief over Brandon Nimmo robbing HR from Dodgers
The New York Mets are playing what easily could be a preview of the NLCS this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered Wednesday night with the two best records in the National League. However, the Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West. Whereas the Mets lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves is just three games. That made this matchup even more crucial for the Mets. Thankfully for them, they had their ace, Jacob deGrom on the hill.
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB・
Giants makes intriguing roster decision with Darius Slayton amid trade talks
The New York Giants have been looking to trade Darius Slayton as roster cuts near. Slayton has shown a lot of potential throughout the start of his career with the Giants, but was largely phased out of the offense last season with the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to the offense.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push
One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox' offseason to-do list looks jaw-droppingly long
Chaim Bloom isn't a quick-fix kind of guy. His meticulous attention to process and ability to take the long view made him attractive when the Red Sox revamped their baseball operations department in 2019, and those very same qualities have helped him maintain the confidence of ownership despite a disappointing 2022.
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/1/2022
A pair of teams looking to find their footing before the conclusion of the regular season will go head-to-head as the Texas Rangers continue their road trip at Fenway Park to battle it out with the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series, where our Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick will come true.
