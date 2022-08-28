Hillsborough County school tax referendum fails after recount

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board certified the second unofficial results for the school board millage increase and judicial race group 14 Sunday morning.

Hillsborough County Public Schools millage increase did not pass by 590 votes. Results are as follows:

Yes: 110,486

No: 111,076

Results were certified following a machine recount which was completed Saturday afternoon. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said results remained the same.

“The margins didn’t change at all; it remained at the exact same percentage as before the recount,” Latimer said. “You know this just does nothing but show how accurate the equipment is.”

County Court Judge Group 14 results are also listed:

Melissa Black: 62,386

Alicia Whiting Bozich: 28,727

Linette “Starr: Brookins: 58,569

Mike Isaak: 59,293

Candidates Melissa Black and Mike Issak will now move on to the general election in November.

Florida law states a recount is required if any race or issue would be defeated by .5 percent or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. The Canvassing Board will meet on Tuesday to certify official results for the Primary election and the post-election audit.

