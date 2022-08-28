ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County school tax referendum fails after recount

By Annie Mapp
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board certified the second unofficial results for the school board millage increase and judicial race group 14 Sunday morning.

Hillsborough County Public Schools millage increase did not pass by 590 votes. Results are as follows:

  • Yes: 110,486
  • No: 111,076

Results were certified following a machine recount which was completed Saturday afternoon. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said results remained the same.

“The margins didn’t change at all; it remained at the exact same percentage as before the recount,” Latimer said. “You know this just does nothing but show how accurate the equipment is.”

County Court Judge Group 14 results are also listed:

  • Melissa Black: 62,386
  • Alicia Whiting Bozich: 28,727
  • Linette “Starr: Brookins: 58,569
  • Mike Isaak: 59,293

Candidates Melissa Black and Mike Issak will now move on to the general election in November.

Florida law states a recount is required if any race or issue would be defeated by .5 percent or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. The Canvassing Board will meet on Tuesday to certify official results for the Primary election and the post-election audit.

Not so fast.
4d ago

we already pay enough taxes anyways, I don't support unions in schools.

Angela Murphy
4d ago

I’m a former educator and have any friends still teaching and we all voted against it.

