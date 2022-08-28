Read full article on original website
LandrySkip
3d ago
This is solid gold. Trump out right in possession of classified documents and you crucified Snowden and Chelsea Manning. This is No different. criminally prosecute him on the evidence available
Timothy Houle
4d ago
Looks like they are going after big fish, but sometimes there ain't no fish.It would be nice to be able to track that money right back.to the rich dude that funded the Doritos dust Don and his coup.attempt, but Citizens United , probably helped them cover their tracks pretty good.
Viva Satire!
4d ago
Treason used to be handled years ago with a cigarette and a blindfold.
'Visibly uncomfortable' Chuck Schumer declines comment when Rachel Maddow presses him on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow pressed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about the FBI raid at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday evening, but Schumer was so reluctant to talk about it, one journalist called him "visibly uncomfortable." After Maddow asked Schumer for his reaction to the breaking news,...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
americanmilitarynews.com
Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?
United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
This phrase just didn’t sound very Trumpy to Trevor Noah. “The Daily Show” host suspects former President Donald Trump had a little help with his statement about Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) primary loss on Tuesday night. In it, Trump congratulated the victor, Harriet Hageman, and said Cheney, his most prominent GOP critic in Congress, could now “disappear into the depths of political oblivion.”
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to saying...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Cry To Repay Loans Unintentionally Targets Fellow Republicans
The Twitter account linked to the Republican congressman was slammed with replies that pointed to GOP colleagues who haven't paid back their debts.
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
CNBC
Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
Sen. Grassley says McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Chuck Grassley is backing up Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he made remarks stating that the Republican Party may lose the Senate over an issue of having "qualified candidates." During a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks that Republicans...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
The Wisconsin Republican, trailing in polls, suddenly wants to distance himself from Donald Trump.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'
Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
‘Doesn’t look good for me’: Trump sought to exclude wounded veterans from parade
As President Donald Trump sought to hold a spectacular military parade on the Fourth of July, the former president had a request that stunned his top military advisers: He didn’t want wounded veterans to be on display.
Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’
Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
