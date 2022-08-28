ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

LandrySkip
3d ago

This is solid gold. Trump out right in possession of classified documents and you crucified Snowden and Chelsea Manning. This is No different. criminally prosecute him on the evidence available

Timothy Houle
4d ago

Looks like they are going after big fish, but sometimes there ain't no fish.It would be nice to be able to track that money right back.to the rich dude that funded the Doritos dust Don and his coup.attempt, but Citizens United , probably helped them cover their tracks pretty good.

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Treason used to be handled years ago with a cigarette and a blindfold.

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffPost

Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney

This phrase just didn’t sound very Trumpy to Trevor Noah. “The Daily Show” host suspects former President Donald Trump had a little help with his statement about Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) primary loss on Tuesday night. In it, Trump congratulated the victor, Harriet Hageman, and said Cheney, his most prominent GOP critic in Congress, could now “disappear into the depths of political oblivion.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
POTUS
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
The Hill

Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
POTUS
