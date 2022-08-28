Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota county
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest in the viral video of a racoon being burned alive in a dumpster has finally been made. After numerous complaints from the community, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said their Agricultural Unit conducted an investigation and made an arrest in the case. The two people responsible in the animal cruelty case are Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe who are now behind bars.
Video shows armed Venice man attack Sarasota deputy after deadly stabbing
Newly obtained witness video shows the dramatic moments when a man attacked a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy after he stabbed a woman.
Largo woman accused of stealing $68K from boss while he was in hospital
Online jail records show Lanners has previous arrests for scheme to defraud, grand theft, petit theft, retail theft, dealing in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and sale or delivery of a controlled substance among other charges.
NBC 2
Arrest made for shooting threat at DeSoto High School
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a juvenile who made a possible shooting threat directed at a high school. The threat was posted on SnapChat which lead to a thorough investigation from DCSO. The juvenile was taken into custody and is currently being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
15-Year-Old Hillsborough High School Student Arrested With Loaded Gun In School
TAMPA, Fla. – A student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after being discovered with a loaded gun on campus. According to police, on Wednesday, the school resource officer at Hillsborough High School, located at 5000 Central Avenue in Tampa, was notified
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Floppy fries flare-up
Dispute: A vehicle inoperable after three years at an auto trim shop prompted a dispute between the vehicle owner and the business. The vehicle owner told the responding officer he had paid the business $2,500 for repairs, but the vehicle remained inoperable. The complainant told the officer he wanted the vehicle finished and restored to working order. The business owner explained rain had entered the vehicle because the sunroof was not closed while parked at another business, causing water and electrical damage that would cost an additional $1,500 to repair. The owner countered the damage occurred while at its current location. The business owner said the vehicle owner was advised of the cost of the repair in 2020, but declined, countering that the shop owner had previously offered to repair the damage and purchase needed parts. The car owner was provided instructions on how to file a civil lawsuit for damage to the vehicle and to be recover his $2,500. The complainant advised he would attempt to have the vehicle towed from its current location as soon as possible.
‘Stylish woman’ wanted in Polk County Walmart theft, sheriff’s office says
Polk County deputies are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in a theft at a Mulberry Walmart.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
47-Year-Old Man Killed After Pulling Gun On Deputies In Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a deputy-involved shooting investigation. On Sunday, at 9:06 a.m., the Sarasota Public Safety Communications Center received a call reporting a man was threatening a woman with a gun. She indicated the two were in
WINKNEWS.com
DoorDash driver identified as man seen taking photo outside Buckingham home
A man landed on the radar of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after taking a photo in front of a Buckingham home for his job. It recently happened to a DoorDash driver who was dropping off an order. After an investigation, his name is cleared, but the damage was already done.
fox13news.com
Family: 12-year-old found safe after 3 days missing from Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. - A group of family and friends had just gathered Tuesday evening in Bradenton to pass out fliers for a missing 12-year-old when they got word she had been found and she was alive. They were growing more worried as the days passed. The girl hadn't been seen...
snntv.com
Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions
SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
Sarasota man dead after deputy-involved shooting
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office said one man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota Sunday afternoon.
Two People Die In High-Speed Ferrari Crash In Pinellas Park
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night. According to police, on Sunday at approximately 9:43 pm, officers and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Rd. “Based on
fox13news.com
Manatee deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. - Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen late Saturday evening in Bradenton. The sheriff's office said Emma Holmes was last seen walking away from her home Saturday in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue. Investigators said the pre-teen left...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
Pinellas Park man accused of DUI says ‘not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk’: deputies
A Pinellas Park man pulled over for speeding made deputies' jobs easy when he admitted to driving drunk early Sunday morning.
