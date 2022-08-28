ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota county

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest in the viral video of a racoon being burned alive in a dumpster has finally been made. After numerous complaints from the community, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said their Agricultural Unit conducted an investigation and made an arrest in the case. The two people responsible in the animal cruelty case are Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe who are now behind bars.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Arrest made for shooting threat at DeSoto High School

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a juvenile who made a possible shooting threat directed at a high school. The threat was posted on SnapChat which lead to a thorough investigation from DCSO. The juvenile was taken into custody and is currently being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Floppy fries flare-up

Dispute: A vehicle inoperable after three years at an auto trim shop prompted a dispute between the vehicle owner and the business. The vehicle owner told the responding officer he had paid the business $2,500 for repairs, but the vehicle remained inoperable. The complainant told the officer he wanted the vehicle finished and restored to working order. The business owner explained rain had entered the vehicle because the sunroof was not closed while parked at another business, causing water and electrical damage that would cost an additional $1,500 to repair. The owner countered the damage occurred while at its current location. The business owner said the vehicle owner was advised of the cost of the repair in 2020, but declined, countering that the shop owner had previously offered to repair the damage and purchase needed parts. The car owner was provided instructions on how to file a civil lawsuit for damage to the vehicle and to be recover his $2,500. The complainant advised he would attempt to have the vehicle towed from its current location as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
snntv.com

Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions

SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl from Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. - Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen late Saturday evening in Bradenton. The sheriff's office said Emma Holmes was last seen walking away from her home Saturday in the 2000 block of Harvard Avenue. Investigators said the pre-teen left...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
BRADENTON, FL

