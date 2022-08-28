ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Oil spill settlement reached with California businesses

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2Nbn_0hYiYc1I00

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator said Thursday that it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the coast last year near Huntington Beach.

Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured and faces a criminal charge for its oversight, said in a statement that claims have been settled in the class-action lawsuit filed by businesses affected by the October spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude into the Pacific Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDwPk_0hYiYc1I00
FILE – A surfer walks by as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. A pipeline operator says it has reached a settlement with tour operators, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the Southern California coast last year. Amplify Energy says in a statement Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, that claims have been settled in a class-action lawsuit filed by businesses affected by the October spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude into the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

The company did not say how much the businesses would be paid but said its insurance policies will cover the cost of the settlement, which would still need to be approved by a federal court.

“Although we are unable to provide additional detail at this time, we negotiated in good faith and believe we have come to a reasonable and fair resolution,” Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s president and chief executive, said in the statement.

The pipeline rupture sent blobs of crude washing ashore in surf-friendly Huntington Beach and other coastal communities.

Massive oil spill off California coast shuts down beaches, cancels air show

While less severe than initially feared, the spill about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) offshore shuttered beaches for a week and fisheries for more than a month, oiled birds and threatened wetlands that communities have been striving to restore.

Attorneys for the businesses that sued said in a statement that the settlement includes monetary relief but they didn’t provide details. The agreement doesn’t apply to the operators of ships accused of dragging anchors in the harbor and causing damage to the pipeline months before the spill.

“All rights to continue pursuing claims against the ship related entities are expressly reserved by both the Class Plaintiffs and the Amplify entities,” the statement said.

The settlement also doesn’t resolve Houston-based Amplify’s claims against an organization that helps oversee marine traffic.

Amplify contends that two ships during a January 2021 storm dragged their anchors across the pipeline that carried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

Amplify also faces a criminal charge related to the pipeline leak.

U.S. prosecutors charged Amplify and two of its subsidiaries with illegally discharging oil and claimed the companies failed to respond to eight leak detection system alarms over a 13-hour period that should have alerted them to the spill. Amplify has said workers believed they were false alarms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Brutal heat wave to hit California and sizzle past Labor Day

OAKLAND, Calif. - California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state’s electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
KTLA

Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave

Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

One of California’s first prisons was a ship that sank

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ship on the Sacramento River, anchored near H Street, served as one of California’s first prisons in the 1800s. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website says county jails served as prisons early in the state’s history. One of those prisons was a floating prison, the La Grange.
CALIFORNIA STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California

Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Petroleum#Oil Platforms#Business Industry#Linus Business#Amplify Energy Corp
KTLA

These are the rudest cities in California (according to one study)

The “City By The Bay” is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s 30 largest metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average “rudeness” score based on responses about certain types of typically rude behavior such as “being absorbed by phone in public,” “not letting people […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Flex Alert Extended to Thursday Amid Extreme Heat. Here's What to Do

A Flex Alert issued in California on Wednesday amid a heat wave and triple-digit temperatures was extended into Thursday. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST, which is typically when people are arriving home from work and cranking their A/C or using their appliances, California residents were asked to hold off, and conserve as much energy as possible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; Heat wave will push power grid to the limit

Power grid managers issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as an extended heat wave developed in Southern California which will last through Labor Day weekend. California Independent System Operator, the non-profit which oversees the state’s power grid, has issued a Heat Bulletin beginning Wednesday and extending through the weekend, urging customers to take steps to […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
SFGate

Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon

Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021

LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy