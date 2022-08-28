ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Will I be taxed for my student loan forgiveness?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BGnd_0hYiXxH600

(NEXSTAR) – Millions of federal student loan borrowers will soon receive thousands in debt relief under a new plan revealed by the Biden administration on Wednesday.

While many aspects of the plan remain unclear, there are a few questions we can answer. One of those is whether forgiveness will be considered taxable income.

It’s a reasonable concern – the maximum relief available of $10,000 or $20,000 (depending on if you received a Pell Grant while in college) could be enough to move some borrowers into a different tax bracket if it’s considered taxable income.

Here’s who qualifies for the $25B in student loan forgiveness already approved

Thankfully, according to the White House , any relief you receive won’t be treated as taxable income for federal income tax purposes.

This is due to the American Rescue Plan.

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan shortly after President Biden took office in 2021, it eliminated taxes on loan forgiveness through 2025.

Here are three other things you should know about Biden’s plan to forgive millions of dollars in student loan debt.

Payment pause to end

If your entire loan balance won’t be erased – which is likely for some 23 million borrowers – President Biden has extended the payment pause through the end of the year.

But, come January 1, 2023, interest will begin accruing again, and regular payments will resume. He has indicated the pause will not be extended again.

Made payments? You can get a refund

If you’ve voluntarily made payments since March 2020, when payments were paused, you can request a refund for those payments , according to the Federal Office of Student Aid.

Contact your loan servicer to request a refund.

When will you see relief?

When and how student loan forgiveness will be distributed hasn’t yet been made clear.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 8 million borrowers may qualify for relief automatically based on the income data the department already has. If the Education Department doesn’t have your income data, or you’re unsure if the agency has it, there isn’t much to do right now.

Instead, you’ll need to wait for the Biden administration to launch an application process, which will be available “in the coming weeks.” The application will be available before the student loan repayment pause ends on December 31.

You can register to be notified when the application is available through the Department of Education by filling out this form .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Family outraged over video showing NYPD detective knock woman to ground during Harlem arrest

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Outraged community members slammed an NYPD detective in Harlem on Wednesday after viral video showed him knock a woman to the ground before she was arrested. As officers arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder, several people “interfered by physically assaulting numerous officers,” police said. Cops ended up arresting […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Loan Application#Student Debt#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#The White House#The American Rescue Plan
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania

Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman, 68, randomly shoved down stairs of Queens subway station

KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — An assailant shoved a 68-year-old woman down a flight of stairs at a Kew Gardens subway station without provocation, according to police. The victim was leaving the Kew Gardens – Union Turnpike station on the E and F lines around 9:35 a.m. Aug. 22 when the attacker pushed her down […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
PIX11

Child who died in car in NJ was 2-year-old girl: prosecutors

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl died after she was left unattended in a vehicle in New Jersey, officials said Wednesday. Investigators don’t yet know how long the girl was left in the vehicle in Franklin Township on Tuesday, officials with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office said. Temperatures hovered around 90 degrees for […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

‘Black Lightning’ actress Charlbi Dean dies at 32

(KTLA) – South African actress Charlbi Dean died on Monday. According to Variety, the 32-year-old passed away in New York from an unexpected illness. The up-and-coming star was recently in the 2022 Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” She starred in the film opposite Woody Harrelson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man harasses Brooklyn commuters, slashes good Samaritan’s face

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant harassed commuters at a Williamsburg subway station, then slashed the face of a man who tried to stop him, according to authorities. The attacker was hassling straphangers at the Bedford Avenue station on the L line around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 28, and slapped one commuter across the face, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Robber calls woman a homophobic slur, punches her in Queens, police say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A man punched a woman and stole her purse after calling her a homophobic slur on Aug. 18, police said Monday. The 33-year-old victim was walking along Roosevelt Avenue near 80th Street at around 5:30 a.m. when the suspect told her that she “shouldn’t be walking the street because they are […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Women lure men from Facebook to motels, rob them in NYC spree

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Someone claiming to be a woman is luring men from Facebook to motels before letting others in the room where they rob the victims at gunpoint, police said. Police said there are seven reported incidents from July. In the most recent incident, on July 25, at around 8 p.m., a 42-year-old […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

10 pennies sell for $1.1 million at auction

(KTLA) – Did you know America spends more money making pennies than they are actually worth?. According to Time Magazine, back in 2009, it cost the United States Mint 1.4 cents to produce a single penny. Since then, it’s gotten even more expensive, with some sources putting the price tag at more than 2 cents per penny.
SHOPPING
PIX11

Fatal Manhattan shooting: Woman, 25, killed near Union Square

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head on a street corner near Union Square early Thursday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call just after 5 a.m. found the victim, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of her family, at the corner of East […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Minor earthquake shakes NJ

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ (PIX11) — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was reported near Morris Plains, NJ. As of 6:20 p.m., just two people had reported feeling the tremor. As of 7:40 p.m., that number had increased to 33. The quake […]
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn subway assault: Man stabbed, robbed in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of assailants stabbed and robbed a man in the subway system beneath East Flatbush early Wednesday, according to police. Three male robbers, described by police as in their teens, accosted the victim at the Church Avenue station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 6:30 a.m., authorities […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers, suspect exchange gunfire in the Bronx: officials

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – The NYPD is on the hunt for a suspect who opened fire at police in the Bronx and evaded officers when they fired back on Tuesday, police officials said. The shooting happened in Morrisania at Third Avenue and East 167th Street around 5:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two NYPD […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 13, breaks leg in hit-and-run moped crash in Bronx, police say

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 13-year-old boy suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a moped in the Bronx that fled the scene after the crash, police said. The hit-and-run happened in Mott Haven around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, NYPD officials said. The 13-year-old boy was crossing Brook Avenue at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy