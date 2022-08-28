ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Alex Neil leaves Sunderland to become manager of Championship rivals Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZumk_0hYiXcz500

Alex Neil has quit Sunderland to take over as Stoke boss, the Sky Bet Championship clubs confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

The former Norwich and Preston manager has signed a three-year deal with the Potters, having watched their win over Blackburn from the stands on Saturday.

Neil had taken over at the Stadium of Light in February and led the Black Cats back into the second tier through the League One play-offs.

But he departs under a cloud, with the Wearside club claiming they had offered him an improved deal despite the fact he had only signed a fresh contract weeks ago.

“Alex was our number one choice to become our new manager and I’m delighted we have secured his services so quickly,” said Stoke joint-chairman John Coates.

“His managerial pedigree is excellent with three promotions already on his CV and we are looking forward to working closely with him to help him realise the ambitions that he and the club share.”

A 13-match unbeaten spell under Neil guided Sunderland into the play-offs, where they went on to beat Wycombe 2-0 to end a four-year stay in League One.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Alex for his contribution to Sunderland AFC,” said the club’s sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman.

“The impact he made is clear and he played an integral role in our promotion last season. Despite signing revised terms earlier this month and receiving an offer to further improve his contract on Friday, Alex felt this was an opportunity that he wanted to pursue.

“We are extremely disappointed by his departure, but we ultimately respect his decision and we wish him well.

“The process to appoint a new head coach is under way and we will provide a further update to our supporters shortly.”

Neil’s first game as Stoke boss comes on Wednesday night when they host Swansea.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Callum Robinson joins Cardiff from West Brom for undisclosed fee

Callum Robinson has joined Cardiff from Sky Bet Championship rivals West Brom for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-year deal in the Welsh capital. Robinson told the Cardiff website: “I’m buzzing. It’s another adventure for me and a challenge I’m looking forward to....
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom

Former England defender Martin Kelly has signed a two-year contract at West Brom. Kelly, who began his career at hometown club Liverpool, left Crystal Palace this summer after an eight-year stay at Selhurst Park. The 32-year-old, capped once by England in 2012, told the official West Brom website: “This is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is expected to make changes to his team for the Sky Bet League One visit of Peterborough. Ronan Curtis was the only player to start the midweek EFL Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat by Crawley who had also started the previous league game against Port Vale, and Cowley was unhappy with the team’s performance.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoke#Sunderland Afc#Swansea#Championship#Potters
newschain

Russian oil chief dies ‘in fall from hospital window’

The chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil has died, with the country’s news agencies citing sources saying he had fallen from a hospital window in what may have been a suicide. A Lukoil statement said Ravil Maganov had “passed away after a severe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Reece Burke a doubt for Luton’s clash with Wigan

Luton have a doubt over defender Reece Burke for the Sky Bet Championship match against Wigan. Burke suffered a head injury during the first half of the midweek win at Cardiff after landing heavily, so continues to be assessed. Fred Onyedinma could be deployed at wing-back having come off the...
SPORTS
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Forest Green suffer Udoka Godwin-Malife blow ahead of Shrewsbury clash

Forest Green have suffered a blow ahead of Saturday’s home game against Shrewsbury, with Udoka Godwin-Malife revealing that he will undergo surgery. Godwin-Malife suffered a hamstring injury during the 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich on August 6. The 22-year-old defender confirmed on social media on Thursday that he will...
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian face anxious wait for Harry McKirdy approval

Hibernian face an anxious wait for FIFA approval for marquee deadline-day signing Harry McKirdy after the cinch Premiership club announced three deals after midnight. McKirdy’s transfer was announced 80 minutes after the transfer window closed and Hibs confirmed it was subject to the approval of the world governing body.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez unlikely to join Premiership rivals Hearts

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin does not expect striker Christian Ramirez to join Hearts. The Dons will allow the out-of-favour American to leave Pittodrie if he can find the right club, and it was reported on Thursday that the Jambos were keen. However, Goodwin is reluctant to entertain the possibility of...
SOCCER
newschain

Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard becomes Celtic’s ninth capture of window

Celtic completed their ninth summer signing on the final day of the transfer window with the capture of Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard. The powerful 26-year-old has signed on a season-long loan and been reunited with former Rubin Kazan team-mates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic, who made an impressive late debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Ross County.
SOCCER
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Andy Halliday will not use fixture schedule as an excuse for under-performance

Andy Halliday insists Hearts must not allow their heavy fixture schedule to become an excuse for under-performance. The Jambos suffered a Premier Sports Cup exit at the hands of Kilmarnock on Wednesday in what was their third consecutive midweek fixture following their two-legged Europa League play-off against Zurich. Halliday is...
SOCCER
newschain

Patrick Vieira keen to strengthen Palace squad but tight-lipped on targets

Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace need to recruit new players before the transfer deadline but was tight-lipped on potential Selhurst Park returns for Conor Gallagher and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Vieira’s biggest job ahead of the window closing on Thursday looked set to be fending off reported interest in star man Wilfried...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend

Premier League clubs have broken their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window alone. Estimates from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group show gross spending this summer of £1.9billion, surpassing the record by a margin of £487.8million in the summer and January windows combined in the 2017-18 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore doubts for Burton clash

Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore remain injury doubts ahead of the visit of Burton. Browne is due to undergo a new scan on the knee injury he suffered a fortnight ago. Moore is still struggling with the thigh injury he suffered last month. Yanic Wildschut, Josh Murphy and...
SPORTS
newschain

Dion Pereira set to start for Bradford against Walsall following loan move

Dion Pereira is in line to make his second debut for Bradford against Walsall after joining on a season-long loan on deadline day. The 23-year-old winger rejoined the Bantams from Luton after a successful loan spell last season and should go straight into the starting line-up on Saturday. Fellow winger...
SOCCER
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy