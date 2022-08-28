Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires
Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer
PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Funds $2 Million in Research to Grow and Sustain Pennsylvania’s $132.5 Billion Agriculture Industry
Governor Tom Wolf today announced grants totaling more than $2 million to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker.
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New member appointed to Riverview School Board
Riverview School Board members have appointed a high school alum as their newest colleague. Elected officials unanimously voted Aug. 29 to have Oakmont resident Antonio Paris fill the vacant seat of Tara Jean Schaaf of Verona. Schaaf resigned Aug. 1 to pursue a new job as a certified registered nurse...
cranberryeagle.com
Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again
Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania Governor and Lt. Governor Announce Effort to Quickly Pardon Thousands from Marijuana-Related Convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced on Thursday a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. “I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents asked to conserve water as drought watch is declared for nearly 40 counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties and the agency is asking for voluntary water conversation. This comes as the Delaware Valley has had five heatwaves since the start of summer. "A few counties have...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
bobscaping.com
Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged
Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
local21news.com
Nursing homes set to strike at 14 facilities if no agreement is met in time
An update on the nursing home strikes was sent out by the Director Of Communications at SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, Karen Gownley, saying strikes at 14 facilities will begin their strike on September 2, around 8 a.m. Gownley says no healthcare worker ever wants to strike. The goal would be to...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers
(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
