ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires

Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
PENN HILLS, PA
foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
South Oakland, PA
Greensburg, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Greensburg, PA
City
Titusville, PA
Johnstown, PA
Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Johnstown, PA
Health
Greensburg, PA
Health
Johnstown, PA
Education
City
Bradford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Titusville, PA
Education
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Greater Milwaukee Today

In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Funds $2 Million in Research to Grow and Sustain Pennsylvania’s $132.5 Billion Agriculture Industry

Governor Tom Wolf today announced grants totaling more than $2 million to six Pennsylvania organizations for research on issues critical to sustaining and growing the state’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grant Money#Graduate Students#K12#College#Linus Covid#General Health
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New member appointed to Riverview School Board

Riverview School Board members have appointed a high school alum as their newest colleague. Elected officials unanimously voted Aug. 29 to have Oakmont resident Antonio Paris fill the vacant seat of Tara Jean Schaaf of Verona. Schaaf resigned Aug. 1 to pursue a new job as a certified registered nurse...
OAKMONT, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Veronica Charnell Media

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Pitched His Plan to Send $2,000 Checks to Families Again

Pennsylvania State Republicans said the money should be kept for a recession instead of helping families in need. On Monday, Governor Wolf pitched his plan to provide a $2,000 check to a quarter million Pennsylvania families. The governor said, “he's not giving up on calling on Republican lawmakers to pass his Pennsylvania Opportunity Program.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Pennsylvania Governor and Lt. Governor Announce Effort to Quickly Pardon Thousands from Marijuana-Related Convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced on Thursday a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. “I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bobscaping.com

Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged

Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers

(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy