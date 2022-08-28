ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

thefallonpost.org

Notes from the Debt Management Meeting

Discussion revolves around School District releasing tax rate to possibly fund Youth Club or benefit other entities. The Debt Management Commission held a regular meeting recently to hear the annual submission of Debt Management Plans from each local government as required by Nevada Revised Statute, 350.0035. Made up of representatives of local governments that have taxing authority, members are Lynn Pearce, Alan Kalt, Mike Berney, Tricia Strasdin, Kelly Frost, Christy Lattin, and Greg Koenig.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
thefallonpost.org

Parade, Pancakes, and Politicians – A Fun Labor Day Weekend Ahead

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, September 5 in the vacant lot next to the library at 553 S. Maine St. is the annual Pancake Breakfast, hosted by the Fallon Rotary Club. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, coffee, and Sand Dill Dairy milk for only $10 per adult and $5 for children. The annual fundraising event is the unofficial kick-off in Fallon of the campaigning season, with statewide candidates for office attending to meet local voters. Candidates then proceed to their floats in the Lions Parade.
FALLON, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'

Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different.  The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
2news.com

Reno Police respond to shots fired near Jamaica Park

Reno Police Officers responded to a residence near Jamaica Park Saturday night on a report of shots being fired. The shots fired incident was reported on the 4600 block of Sordi Court around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A police officer on scene told us a couple of...
kkoh.com

Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave

Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
SPARKS, NV

