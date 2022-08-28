Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thefallonpost.org
Notes from the Debt Management Meeting
Discussion revolves around School District releasing tax rate to possibly fund Youth Club or benefit other entities. The Debt Management Commission held a regular meeting recently to hear the annual submission of Debt Management Plans from each local government as required by Nevada Revised Statute, 350.0035. Made up of representatives of local governments that have taxing authority, members are Lynn Pearce, Alan Kalt, Mike Berney, Tricia Strasdin, Kelly Frost, Christy Lattin, and Greg Koenig.
KOLO TV Reno
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover
RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
Your guide to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off this week
Get your bibs and wet wipes ready, Reno, because here comes a hot gooey mess of bliss. The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off returns to the Nugget Casino Resort on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for a six-day festival showcasing the best rib cookers in the U.S. ...
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal – although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
thefallonpost.org
Parade, Pancakes, and Politicians – A Fun Labor Day Weekend Ahead
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, September 5 in the vacant lot next to the library at 553 S. Maine St. is the annual Pancake Breakfast, hosted by the Fallon Rotary Club. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, coffee, and Sand Dill Dairy milk for only $10 per adult and $5 for children. The annual fundraising event is the unofficial kick-off in Fallon of the campaigning season, with statewide candidates for office attending to meet local voters. Candidates then proceed to their floats in the Lions Parade.
Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'
Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different. The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s a first look inside the new Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Point to something — anything — inside the new Legends Bay Casino and Court Cardinal will have an interesting story about it. That comfy-looking seat placed in front of a nearby slot machine? That’s a Gary Platt chair that Cardinal picked after sitting on every chair featured at a casino expo. The tables inside...
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
Lyon County discredits rumors that Troy Driver died by suicide in jail
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Troy Driver is alive, incarcerated, and awaiting his next court date. According to a news release on Tuesday, the sheriff found of information shared via social media insinuating that Driver died by suicide in the Lyon County Jail. That information is false. ...
KOLO TV Reno
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
Man killed in downtown Reno shooting; suspect at large
One man was shot and killed around 8:20 p.m. Monday at the corner of Mill and Lake streets in downtown Reno. The Reno Police Department in a release sent early Tuesday said they have no suspects and are asking for tips from the public. ...
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shots fired near Jamaica Park
Reno Police Officers responded to a residence near Jamaica Park Saturday night on a report of shots being fired. The shots fired incident was reported on the 4600 block of Sordi Court around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A police officer on scene told us a couple of...
kkoh.com
Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave
Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
Comments / 0