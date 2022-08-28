Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Evacuation warning issued for East Waldo Lake area
WALDO LAKE, Ore. -- Due to the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level One evacuation notice for the area immediately east of Waldo Lake. The Level One evacuation notice has been issued for Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp. Furthermore, all camping and recreation east of the Waldo Lake shoreline to just past the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas is also under the evacuation notice. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has issued a similar evacuation notice for an area further east of the Lane County evacuation area. The LCSO says that nearby Shadow Bay Campground is not included in the evacuation notice.
kezi.com
Bypass bridge in Roseburg to finish construction Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bridge over the South Umpqua River intended to provide a detour for a soon-to-be replaced bridge is on schedule to open Friday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT says Melrose Road at the South Umpqua River in Roseburg is on schedule to reopen...
kezi.com
Suspect arrested, accused of arson related to fire that gutted apartment building
EUGENE, Ore. – A suspect has been arrested in the case of an August 2 fire that burned out an apartment building and left residents homeless, the Eugene Police Department says. EPD says officers have arrested Avery Jerome Boyle, 47, of Eugene, in connection to an apartment fire in...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
kezi.com
Free "Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs for Lane County residents
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If you have speedy drivers in your neighborhood and would like to remind them to slow down,"Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs are now available for free. Lane County residents can get their hands on one of these for free. Kelsey Moore, the Transportation Option Specialist for...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
kezi.com
Springfield street lights being replaced with more efficient, longer lasting LEDs
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- New street lights are going in as old ones burn out, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Springfield public works crews have been replacing the outdated street lights with LED fixtures that are reportedly 70% more energy efficient. City officials say they will also last four to five times as long and allow for better control of light output than older high-intensity discharge lighting. Officials say this combination of efficiency and control will save the city -- and taxpayers -- quite a bit of money over the lifetime of the lights.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN PEDESTRIAN VERSUS VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Roseburg woman died in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in Green on Monday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 9:40 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 42 near Landers Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV operated by a Roseburg woman struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel. The victim was identified as 59-year old Laura Pennington.
KVAL
Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
kezi.com
Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic. For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will...
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
kezi.com
Lane County in talks with law firms about Holiday Farm Fire litigation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Nearly two years after the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley, the Lane County Board of Commissioners has voted to engage with three law firms regarding Holiday Farm Fire litigation. The decision comes about one week before the statute of limitations was set...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 8:30 a.m. a driver was stopped at a red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Stewart Parkway. Another driver was traveling south on Stephens Street. The first driver’s light turned green and she began traveling west through the intersection. The second driver approached a red light, but kept going and their SUV was hit by the first vehicle.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
Lebanon-Express
Highway 20 east of Sweet Home to close in September
A portion of Highway 20 east of Sweet Home will be closed for two weeks in September for landslide repairs. From Sept. 9 to Sept. 22, the Oregon Department of Transportation will close Highway 20 between milepost 55 and 56 while crews repair slide areas west of Sheep Creek. There will be no through traffic.
hh-today.com
In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause
One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
clayconews.com
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
kezi.com
Benton County Health Department says residents should prepare for wildfire smoke
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- With smoke from the Rum Creek and Cedar Creek Fires drifting northwards, Benton County Health Department has issued a warning about worsening air quality from wildfire smoke. BCHD says that Benton County is at risk for health impacts from wildfire smoke, and says it’s important to be...
kezi.com
Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report
SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
