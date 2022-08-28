The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville on August 23, 2022 continues, the involved officers are identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams. Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officer Williams is a three-year veteran of McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas. On August 23, 2022 at about 2:07 PM, Officers Schwartz and Williams responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. The decedent, later identified as Laurence Dickson (69), had called to report that he felt like he was going to harm himself. Officers arrived and asked Dickson to exit the building to speak with them. When Dickson exited the building, he was carrying what officers believed to be a firearm; however further investigation showed that it was an air gun that is designed to resemble a revolver. Photos have been included of the actual air gun used, the manufacturer’s photo of the air gun and a picture of an actual revolver that it resembles. Officer Schwartz told Dickson to drop the weapon, but Dickson pointed it at Officer Schwartz. Officer Schwartz fired one round from his department-issued rifle, striking Dickson in the chest. Officers began to render medical aid and called for medics, but Dickson was declared deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing, and Oregon State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and have not been contacted by investigators, to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP refer to OSP Case #SP22-222343. Further media inquiries should be directed to the Oregon State Police.

MCMINNVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO