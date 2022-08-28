Read full article on original website
Mr Always Right
4d ago
Democrats hate the cops except for when they use them as Weapons against Republicans kind of like Biden did with the FBI at Mar-A-Lago.
4
fuck Joe Biden!
4d ago
So it took months for Paul P. Video who broke laws and hit another persons car while drunk but the took less than two weeks to report on a cigarette issue. Nice.
4
kezi.com
Man arrested after string of attacks, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say. Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
oregontoday.net
Officer Involved Shooting McMinnville Update, Aug. 30
The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville on August 23, 2022 continues, the involved officers are identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams. Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officer Williams is a three-year veteran of McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas. On August 23, 2022 at about 2:07 PM, Officers Schwartz and Williams responded to an apartment building on SW Barbara Street in McMinnville to investigate a report of a suicidal male at that location. The decedent, later identified as Laurence Dickson (69), had called to report that he felt like he was going to harm himself. Officers arrived and asked Dickson to exit the building to speak with them. When Dickson exited the building, he was carrying what officers believed to be a firearm; however further investigation showed that it was an air gun that is designed to resemble a revolver. Photos have been included of the actual air gun used, the manufacturer’s photo of the air gun and a picture of an actual revolver that it resembles. Officer Schwartz told Dickson to drop the weapon, but Dickson pointed it at Officer Schwartz. Officer Schwartz fired one round from his department-issued rifle, striking Dickson in the chest. Officers began to render medical aid and called for medics, but Dickson was declared deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing, and Oregon State Police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and have not been contacted by investigators, to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP refer to OSP Case #SP22-222343. Further media inquiries should be directed to the Oregon State Police.
KXL
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen Car
On Monday August 22, 2022, Lincoln City Police arrested 45-year-old Robert Wayne Norton, of Dallas, Oregon, on multiple charges including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and a Felony Parole Violation Warrant. At about 8:30 PM, Lincoln City Police Officers responded to the Dory Cove Restaurant located on Hwy 101 in regards to a person who ate a meal and then left without paying for it. During the course of the investigation officers determined the suspect left the restaurant in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas, Oregon.
kptv.com
‘Significant number’ of stolen vehicles found during illegal marijuana bust near Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Numerous stolen vehicles were found after authorities served search warrants at two illegal marijuana grows near Woodburn on Friday. Oregon State Police said the investigation began after people working in the regulated cannabis industry alerted authorities of an illegal operation. Further investigation found 57 greenhouses on two properties on South Schneider Road not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
WWEEK
Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”
When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Charles Lee Keller?
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the unsolved murder of Charles Lee Keller, a beloved family man from The Dalles who has been missing since Nov. 15, 2021.
Gubernatorial candidates address Bend shooting
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates have issued statements on the Aug. 28, Bend Safeway shooting that left three people dead.
WWEEK
State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys
For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
clayconews.com
NAMES AND ADDITIONAL DETAILS RELEASED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED FATAL SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN MCMINNVILLE, OREGON
MCMINNVILLE, OR (UPDATE #1) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 continues, the involved officers are identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams. Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officer Williams is a three-year veteran of McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas.
kptv.com
Beaverton police credit officer with saving man from burning car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police are crediting one of their officers with saving a man from a burning car. According to a statement from the department, on August 30, around 2:30 a.m., Beaverton police officers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s office went to a single-vehicle roll-over accident that happened close to the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road. When the police came, they discovered the car on its side and in flames. Johan Hermosillo, the sole passenger from Beaverton, was still confined within the car.
Oregon State Police identify McMinnville officer who fatally shot possibly suicidal man
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
Portland street takeover: Squealing tires, gunshots
Three people were shot at a street takeover in Portland Sunday night at the same time police were responding to different shootings across the city.
kezi.com
Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report
SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday,...
Trailer causes rollover on Highway 26
A Chevy pickup towing another vehicle lost control rolling over, causing injuriesAt approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 30 a Chevy pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 26 five miles south of Madras lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip. The driving vehicle flipped on the side of the road, and the U-Haul trailer carrying a GMC truck landed on top of the Chevy. At the scene, Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded, taking two adults and one child from the vehicle. They received minor injuries and were all conscious after firefighters helped them exit the overturned vehicle, the ambulance transported those involved to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police also responded, directing traffic, which was constricted to one lane. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Herald and News
Police seize 11K pot plants, find 57 greenhouses, stolen cars, ATVs, guns in Oregon raids
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
iheart.com
Three Dead, Nine Injured In Violent Portland Weekend
Portland Police responded to three people killed and nine people injured since Saturday morning. Since early Saturday morning, PPB personnel has responded to three homicides and an additional seven shooting incidents. The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in solving or providing more information on the cases.
clayconews.com
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
