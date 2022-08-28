ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell trade: Cavs get Mitchell, full details, grades

Donovan Mitchell was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers after they previously stepped out of conversations. The Cleveland Cavaliers were in, then they were out, then they swooped in at the last second and got their guy. No one saw the Cavs as anything but a side character in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, but on Thursday afternoon a Woj bomb dropped and we found out Mitchell was going to Cleveland.
