Beloved dog stolen from outside Long Island carpet store
Surveillance video shows a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picks up the dog and walks away.
Police Search For Trio Accused Of Stealing About $6.7K In Merchandise From Setauket Store
Authorities are searching for three men who are accused of stealing about $6,700 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store. Three men stole electrical merchandise from Home Depot, located at 255 Pond Path in Setauket, on Sundaym Aug. 7, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Long Island carpet store owner reunited with beloved stolen service dog
Surveillance video showed a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picked up the dog and walked away.
25-year-old woman fatally shot in head while walking home from work on NYC street
The victim was shot in the head along East 14th Street near Irving Place just after 5 a.m.
Good Samaritan Injured During Fight At Uniondale Restaurant, Police Says
A Good Samaritan was injured after grabbing a gun that was being used in an attack at a Long Island restaurant. The incident took place in Uniondale around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Uniondale at the Golden Crest Restaurant. According to detectives, Kevin Allen, age 50, of Roosevelt,...
'His Intentions Were Clear': Man Charged In Brutal Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
The suspect in a brutal machete attack at a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Long Island that injured three people has been charged with attempted murder. Treyvius Tunstall, age 22, of West Babylon, was charged with multiple crimes in Suffolk County Monday, Aug. 29, stemming from the attack that injured a store manager and two customers.
Man Faces Charges For Killing Protected Osprey
After a brief investigation, Officer Small and Suffolk County Police reported that they identified and interviewed a subject who claimed he neither heard shots fired nor saw large birds in the area. While canvassing the location, ECO Small said she observed fresh fish lying on the ground, even though the...
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
A mom and daughter from Long Island are facing several charges after allegedly scamming credit card companies out of $850,000. The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges. Investigators say the mom, Karen Geist, made countless purchases with a...
19-Year-Old Sentenced After Attacking Teen, Pulling Out Loaded Gun At Crowded North Babylon Gym
A 19-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he slashed a 17-year-old on the neck at a Long Island gym and then pulled out a loaded firearm. Noah Haynes, of Wyandanch, was given a sentence of three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Suffolk County police take two more guns off the street
West Babylon, New York- the Suffolk County Police Department has announced the arrest of two...
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
Man Shot to Death in Doorway of Huntington Station Home
A Huntington Station man was shot to death after he answered a knock on his door, Suffolk County police said Sunday, the second such fatal attack in Huntington Station this month.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens
In this particular illegal dumping case, the subject was identified by deputy sheriffs and faced prosecution.
Suspects beat and rob gas station worker on Long Island: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly beat and robbed a worker at one of the two Long Island gas stations they targeted on Monday, officials said. Rahquan Brooks, 18, and his two accomplices punched and kicked a male employee, 48, at a BP gas station on Plandome Road in Manhasset at around 5:30 a.m., […]
Video: Brutal bat attack in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a disturbing bat attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The NYPD says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Saint John's Place and Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights. A man got into a dispute with some others at...
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
Seen Her? Woman Accused Of Stealing Items From Stop & Shop In Shirley
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Long Island supermarket earlier this month. A woman stole assorted items from Stop & Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, at about noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, Suffolk County Police announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack inside Long Island store
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- It was a scene out of a horror show.A West Babylon man is accused of removing a machete from his backpack and attacking innocent victims inside a Long Island sporting goods store two weeks ago.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder. Some say the situation might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.Dramatic video shows dozens of customers and store employees racing out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue on Aug. 12. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, among those fleeing was...
Man Arrested After Hitting Nassau Cop with Car in Westbury While Fleeing Burglary
The Third Squad reports the arrest of an individual on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:15am in Westbury. According to Detectives, Officers observed defendant Patrick Kelly, 38, of 11031 73rd Road, Forest Hills, New York attempt to gain access through the glass doors of the Speedway Gas Station located at 800 Jericho Turnpike by using an unknown instrument causing the glass to shatter. Officers activated emergency lights and sirens, at which point the defendant retreated into his vehicle, a 1995 red colored Ford Econoline van.
