This year’s Buffalo Sabres team is one of promise. The organization has done an excellent job of building its roster with young players, veterans and players entering their prime years. When combined, it should give them one of the better teams they’ve had in recent memory. That does not mean that the work is done with building the team, and there are still players on the roster who have work to do to prove they are pieces the team can rely on long-term. They are on the cusp of being a playoff team but are likely not there yet, so this season will provide a chance for the team to let these players prove themselves to showcase what they can bring to the table moving forward.

