The Hockey Writers
3 Blackhawks Prospects Most Likely to Make Opening Night Roster
As the Chicago Blackhawks enter the first full season of their rebuild, identifying what players could become part of the next competitive Blackhawks club should be an intriguing storyline. Thanks to a solid 2022 Draft, Chicago has noticeably improved its prospect pipeline this offseason. Now, Chicago’s rebuild is still young....
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Slafkovsky, Monahan, Price, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the NHLPA Rookie Showcase next week, Sean Monahan visits the Bell Centre for the first time, and Jake Allen discusses the loss of Carey Price for the 2022-23 season. Plus, Habs draft pick Brett Stapley...
The Hockey Writers
5 Stories to Watch at Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Training Camp
Hockey season is back! Less than three months after their whirlwind run to the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship, the Windsor Spitfires are ready to hit the ice for their 2022-23 training camp. While it’s been a short summer, a lot has changed and it’s creating some intriguing stories as we get ready for the home opener.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Have 5 Good PTO Options to Consider
Today is Aug. 30, and with Labor Day this weekend in the States, it means NHL training camps are right around the corner. That also means PTO season is upon us. The New Jersey Devils roster is more or less set at this point, but bringing in a couple of players on PTOs to spur camp competition or fill some depth roles could never hurt. With some notable unrestricted free agents still available, let’s look at a few the Devils could invite to camp on PTOs.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Yandle, Subban, Cassidy & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the lack of depth on the back end to begin the 2022-23 season has sparked some talk about bringing a defenseman to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO), perhaps Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban. Meanwhile, Keltie Jeri Leon will be attending camp this fall on a PTO of his own. Last but not least, former head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his thoughts on Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request.
The Hockey Writers
3 Underrated Blues Going Into 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues roster for 2022-23 has a lot of known commodities. However, there are a few players that are clearly underrated. The 2022-23 roster is built without gigantic superstars. They are built on strong depth and above-average goal scorers. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has done a brilliant job in sustaining success for over a decade. As such, it’s important to highlight the underrated players on a roster that has many of them.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Coyne Schofield, Kane, DeBrincat
There may seem to be little in the way of exciting headlines to share centred around the Chicago Blackhawks at this point in the offseason, but it’s all in where you allow yourself to look. As the team makes the necessary adjustments in advance of next season — both...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Flames, Penguins, Ducks, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, why did the Buffalo Sabres choose to give Tage Thompson an extension now? The team made a huge commitment coming off a breakout season but before they needed to. Meanwhile, a good seven or eight teams are in the mix for Evan Rodrigues with the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins among them.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Must Find Right Linemates for Panarin
Last season, the New York Rangers’ stars led them to the postseason for the first time in five years and helped them advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Artemi Panarin had another fantastic season despite spending much of it on a line with Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt rather than the team’s other star forwards. This season, New York must prioritize finding better linemates for Panarin, who will help him play to his full potential at even strength.
The Hockey Writers
3 Atlantic Division Goaltenders Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aube-Kubel, Thornton & Clark
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s unique celebration of his Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche. Second, I’ll report that Joe Thornton won’t be re-signing with the Florida Panthers. Third, I’ll take a...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Kraken, Ducks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins could be prepared to extend a couple of PTOs to some veteran defenseman. Would either accept? Meanwhile, with the Seattle Kraken name a captain for this coming season? The Anaheim Ducks acquired Dmitry Kulikov, will they keep him or flip him? Finally, how healthy is Dylan Holloway for the Edmonton Oilers?
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup
The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the favourites to win the Stanley Cup in 2023. However, fans have heard that one before. This team has looked good on paper for the last couple of seasons. In fact, it set franchise regular season records for victories and points last year. However, that hasn’t mattered in the playoffs as it’s been a first-round exit, year after year. That pattern is set to change in a big way.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Panthers, Oilers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks. Is this their move to solve a goaltending issue they said they didn’t have? Joe Thornton has said goodbye to the Florida Panthers. What will be his next move?. Are...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Goalie Tandem Is Biggest Risk of Kyle Dubas’ Tenure
For the second year in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed into another season with turnover to some extent between the pipes. Last season, the story was Jack Campbell taking over starting duties as Frederik Andersen signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Now, with Campbell signing a new deal of his own with the Edmonton Oilers, the Maple Leafs are set to begin the 2022-23 season with a tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, two goaltenders who are brand new to the organization.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins Top 15 Prospects Heading Into 2022-23
With the calendar turning to September, that can only mean one thing, the 2022-23 NHL season is right around the corner. As has been customary the last couple of seasons, a new NHL season brings new rankings for the Boston Bruins prospect pool. Over the last couple of seasons, the Bruins’ prospect pool ranks near the bottom of the league in terms of depth under general manager (GM) Don Sweeney.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season will be an interesting one for the Winnipeg Jets. Although even the Jets themselves seem to not know what path they’re on, the new coaching staff led by Rick Bowness will attempt to get much more out of pretty much the same team that continually disappointed throughout last season. By mid-April, the results will speak for themselves and indicate the trajectory of a franchise that’s regressed in a lot of ways.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Likely Playing Their Final Season With The Team
The Edmonton Oilers have put together a solid team for the 2022-23 season. There are holes and the salary cap situation means the franchise will be challenged to fill them, but the organization boasts one of the most dangerous top six’s in the league, the team has a decent defense, and GM Ken Holland finally addressed the goaltending situation. What else gets done this offseason or before the NHL Trade Deadline is anyone’s guess, but there are a few players on this roster that have to know this 2022-23 push towards the playoffs will likely be their last in Edmonton.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sabres With the Most to Prove in 2022-23
This year’s Buffalo Sabres team is one of promise. The organization has done an excellent job of building its roster with young players, veterans and players entering their prime years. When combined, it should give them one of the better teams they’ve had in recent memory. That does not mean that the work is done with building the team, and there are still players on the roster who have work to do to prove they are pieces the team can rely on long-term. They are on the cusp of being a playoff team but are likely not there yet, so this season will provide a chance for the team to let these players prove themselves to showcase what they can bring to the table moving forward.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Are Happy to Have Mike Vellucci Back with the Team
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a very productive offseason. Not only have they re-signed important players and added several new ones, but they have also made some big moves on the management side of things. Former assistant coach Todd Reirden was promoted to associate coach and given a two-year contract extension, while head coach Mike Sullivan signed a three-year contract extension, and assistant coach Mike Vellucci signed a two-year extension. Vellucci’s new contract came as a bit of a surprise, as he spent much of the offseason interviewing with other teams for a head coaching position. However, the Penguins are lucky that he will still be behind their bench for the 2022-23 season.
