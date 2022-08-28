ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lingerie thief hits NYC adult store owner with baseball bat, fights cops: NYPD

By Kyle Schnitzer, Tina Moore, Joe Marino
New York Post
 4 days ago

The owner of an adult video store in Brooklyn was hit in the head with a baseball bat during a robbery Sunday morning that also left police officers with scrapes and bruises when they tried to nab the violent thief, cops said.

The robber was stealing lingerie from Video City at 956 Third Avenue in Sunset Park when the owner tried to stop him around 9:30 a.m., cops said.

“The guy took the lingerie and then said he wanted to see the DVDs,” said Aruna Bevapriyi, 55, whose cousin has owned and run the store for about 20 years. “Then he put the lingerie and DVDs in a bag and tried running away.”

The robber was stealing lingerie from Video City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Sunday morning, cops said.
The suspect attacked police officers who tried to arrest him before escaping.
The thief then hit the clerk with the bat and fought with cops who tried to arrest him, police said.

The suspect got away, according to cops.

Both the store owner and cops suffered minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Bevapriyi said his cousin was left with “damage” and cuts near his right cheek and two bumps on the head and was taken to a hospital to get checked out.Police collected surveillance footage, Bevapriyi said, adding he hoped it would help nab the suspect.

The store features a display window with mannequins wearing lace lingerie. The door is decked with posters, including a parody porn of “The Interview” and others.

Ther clerk at the nearby Sunset Video said “robberies happen all the time.””It’s very hard to control people,” the clerk said. “People are crazy. New York is crazy and the police don’t get here on time.”

