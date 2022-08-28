Read full article on original website
No injuries after helicopter lands at Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (AP) — There were no injuries or reports of damage after a helicopter carrying four people landed in the parking lot of a Hawaii stadium Wednesday, officials said. The helicopter made a “precautionary landing” at Aloha Stadium near Honolulu, said Jai Cunningham, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation.
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 27, 2022. Many of Alabama’s public school students are leaving the classroom after 12 years of schooling unprepared to successfully compete with peers, whether they’re aiming for post-secondary education or the workforce. If standardized test scores are the measure of success, Alabama’s effort is a dismal failure.
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police, authorities said. Jurors found Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown, guilty on Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier. Crawford conspired with...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Bluefield Daily Telegraph. August 25, 2022. Editorial: Prison staffing: W.Va. struggling to find workers. Much has been said in recent months about the continuing challenge that employers are facing when it comes to finding workers to fill open positions. The problem stems back to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Luke Metzger: Texas state parks are bursting at the seams: It’s time for a big expansion
A century ago, at the end of a day of travel, Texans would just find a spot along the road and set up camp. This tradition worked just fine until the advent of the automobile led more and more Texans to motor around, crowding up and dirtying roadsides. In 1923,...
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said. Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston,...
Editorial Roundup: Florida
South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 25, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment. It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the...
Sentencing for Arizona women in ballot fraud case delayed
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Sentencing for two southwestern Arizona women who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election was delayed on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family. That means they will have to wait a month to see...
I-84 near Oregon, Idaho border back open after fire closures
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 in both directions Thursday afternoon near the Oregon and Idaho border, causing traffic backups for miles. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario and the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City.
High fire danger across Montana as heat sets in for weekend
GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Authorities warned of high wildfire danger across much of Montana Thursday and in coming days as temperatures were forecast to approach the triple digits with heavy winds in some areas. The start of September will bring heat at near record levels and it will linger...
Skrmetti to take over Tennessee attorney general office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The top legal counsel for Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday will take over the state's attorney general office. Earlier this year, the Tennessee Supreme Court announced that Jonathan Skrmetti would replace Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican who announced in May that he wouldn't seek another eight-year term.
Convicted sheriff cites judge's status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn't licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was...
New assessments show New Mexico students still struggling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Most New Mexico students are not proficient when it comes to math, science or language arts, but top education officials said Thursday they have “concrete specific strategies” to get the state on a path to where it sees improvements each year. Public Education...
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Greensboro News and Record. August 25, 2022. You’ve heard the old saw about the dog chasing the car?. Well, what if he actually catches a sedan or an SUV? Then what?. That may be the case among some Republicans, who have finally engineered the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs. Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system. A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021....
Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after...
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
Man in custody after stolen truck strikes train in Colorado
NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
NY recovers $270,000 in unpaid wages for domestic worker
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim,...
California heat wave sparks fears of fires, power outages
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
