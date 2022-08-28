A long-discussed Franklin Avenue overpass at New Road is a step closer to becoming a reality, though it likely remains years away. The $36.4 million project to overhaul the busy intersection and do away with separate service roads along Franklin Avenue between Highway 84 and Cheddar’s Drive has a projected 2026 start date after making it into this year’s Texas Department of Transportation Unified Transportation Plan. The statewide plan includes a decade worth of road projects estimated at a total of $85 billion.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO