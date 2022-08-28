ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

WacoTrib.com

Man in custody after stolen truck strikes train in Colorado

NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
NUNN, CO
WacoTrib.com

High fire danger across Montana as heat sets in for weekend

GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Authorities warned of high wildfire danger across much of Montana Thursday and in coming days as temperatures were forecast to approach the triple digits with heavy winds in some areas. The start of September will bring heat at near record levels and it will linger...
MONTANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

I-84 near Oregon, Idaho border back open after fire closures

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 in both directions Thursday afternoon near the Oregon and Idaho border, causing traffic backups for miles. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario and the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City.
OREGON STATE
WacoTrib.com

California heat wave sparks fears of power outages, fires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California was in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state's electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs. Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system. A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021....
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana, officials said Wednesday. The disease was detected after...
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete early Wednesday in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It was not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WacoTrib.com

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said. Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Vermont settles abuse and neglect charges with care homes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont attorney general’s office has reached a settlement with the operator of four residential care homes in the Rutland area over allegations it failed to properly train staff and adequately document and monitor the delivery of services. In its settlement with Our House...
VERMONT STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

The Times and Democrat. August 26, 2022. Editorial: Real danger is to sharks, not from them. Shark attacks always make news. Most recent is the story from Myrtle Beach this past week involving two swimmers being bitten by sharks. Both were attacked on Aug. 15, with one suffering a serious...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WacoTrib.com

New assessments show New Mexico students still struggling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Most New Mexico students are not proficient when it comes to math, science or language arts, but top education officials said Thursday they have “concrete specific strategies” to get the state on a path to where it sees improvements each year. Public Education...
EDUCATION
WacoTrib.com

Idaho governor signs massive tax cut, education bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Thursday signed a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus. The Republican governor signed the bill after it made a speedy trip through the Legislature in a one-day special...
IDAHO STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

Bluefield Daily Telegraph. August 25, 2022. Editorial: Prison staffing: W.Va. struggling to find workers. Much has been said in recent months about the continuing challenge that employers are facing when it comes to finding workers to fill open positions. The problem stems back to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,...
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with 'soft launch'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Legalized sports betting arrived in Kansas on Thursday, with wagers being taken at state-owned casinos and via mobile apps. The “soft launch” of sports betting in Kansas comes after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill in May that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed with bipartisan support.
KANSAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Franklin overpass at New Road gets green light for state's 2026 plans

A long-discussed Franklin Avenue overpass at New Road is a step closer to becoming a reality, though it likely remains years away. The $36.4 million project to overhaul the busy intersection and do away with separate service roads along Franklin Avenue between Highway 84 and Cheddar’s Drive has a projected 2026 start date after making it into this year’s Texas Department of Transportation Unified Transportation Plan. The statewide plan includes a decade worth of road projects estimated at a total of $85 billion.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

California lawmakers reject new firearms tax for 2nd year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers for the second year rejected a new tax on gun sales Wednesday, despite their passage of numerous other gun control measures this year. The money would go toward gun violence prevention, but the bill was seven votes short of the supermajority it needed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Convicted sheriff cites judge's status in challenging case

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn't licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was...
ALABAMA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 25, 2022. Editorial: DeSantis and Cabinet badly botched FDLE appointment. It’s one of the most important hiring decisions a Florida governor can make, and it happened this week. But nobody noticed (until now), and maybe that was the point. In what seemed like the...
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Wednesday signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. “The goal here is build it and they will come,” Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said after signing the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

