The Windows Club
How to disable or enable Cached Exchange Mode in Outlook
In the Cached Exchange Mode, a copy of your mailbox is saved on your computer. The copy offers prompt access to your data and is often updated with the server that runs Microsoft Exchange. Cached mode is the default when you add an exchange or Microsoft 365 account. You cannot use a Cached Exchange Mode with a POP or IMAP account. It is said that Cached Exchange Mode offers a better experience when you use an Exchanged Account. In this tutorial, we will explain how to enable Cached Exchange Mode in Microsoft Outlook.
The Windows Club
VirtualBox failed to open/create the internal network
There are reported cases where VirtualBox can cause your network config in the VM to become invalid and throw the error message Failed to open/create the internal network when you start a virtual machine after a reboot of your host/physical Windows 11 or Windows 10 machine. This post provides the most suitable fixes you can apply to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Windows 11 Pro vs Windows 11 Pro N vs Windows 11 Home: Differences explained
Microsoft has officially released Windows 11 and is slowly rolling out its different editions for different users across the globe. Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro are the two main editions designed for the US market. Windows 11 Pro N is a version of Windows 11 Pro designed for the European market. Windows 11 Pro KN is designed for the Korean market.
The Windows Club
How to ignore Email Conversation in Outlook
Outlook is an excellent tool for managing emails and messages. It allows you countless additional functions which are not available on cloud servers. One of the options you get is to ignore emails from a specific sender. If you wish to ignore email conversations in Outlook, then please read through this article for the procedure and details.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Aiming to Achieve Millions in Profit for Holders
This famous saying developed to serve as a motivational quote for getting wealthy. As humans, one of our primary focuses is to become wealthy, and this is one of the primary reasons why most people work daily, with some running two jobs or more. Unfortunately, life can be a bit...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
The Windows Club
Failed to create a proxy device for the USB device — VirtualBox error
You may get the Failed to create a proxy device for the USB device error when you try to plug in an external USB device like a hard drive in VirtualBox on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post provides the most applicable solutions to the issue for affected PC users.
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
The Windows Club
How to redact statements in Adobe Acrobat DC
Adobe Acrobat DC or Standard is a solid tool for basic PDF editing, but there may come a time when users want to redact documents for other parties, and unfortunately, only Adobe Acrobat Pro can get this done due to the built-in feature. One could argue for the idea of...
The Windows Club
Enable WPA3; Join a Wi-Fi using WPA3 Security in Windows 11
Do you want to join Wi-Fi using WPA3 security in Windows 11? The WPA3 security is the latest WiFi standard with far better security than its predecessors, created to protect users’ WiFi from attacks and security threats. Many routers now support this security type, and you can easily enable it via the router’s website. However, users have issues when trying to join Wi-Fi with WPA3 on their PCs as they probably don’t know the requirements for using this security type on their Windows 11.
The Windows Club
How to use the Animation Pane in PowerPoint to apply animations
Animation brings objects to life. In Microsoft PowerPoint, we have many animation effects to choose from that are available in the Animation gallery, but what if you want to adjust these animation effects? To do that, you need to use the Animation pane. The Animation pane shows all the animations applied to the selected slide. The Animation pane contains features to modify the duration, start delay, sound and other effects of the animation, and so much more. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the Animation pane in PowerPoint.
The New EV Tax Credit Hits Hyundai Hard and It’s Not Happy
via HyundaiSouth Korean automakers and suppliers are fuming over the U.S.' new EV tax credit.
The Windows Club
How to clear Media Cache in Premiere Pro on Windows PC
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the finest video-editing software available. It has been used by millions around the world to edit videos and create content. It is a feature-rich video editing software that has abundant capabilities in editing videos. You need to pay a monthly subscription to be able to use it for your video editing purposes. While you edit videos on Premiere Pro, the files that you use get stored as cache in the Media Cache folder of Premiere Pro. Over time, it affects the performance of Premiere Pro. You need to clear it regularly to get a better performance out of the program. In this guide, we show you how to clear the media cache in Premiere Pro.
The Windows Club
How to change iTunes backup location
People who use iTunes tend to eventually realize that it takes up a lot of space after a period of time. That is because iTunes is used for backing up your iPhone and iPad among other things, so when these actions are taken, they can use up more space than expected. The question is, what can be done about this problem without having to delete all backups? Well, the idea here is to move the iTunes backup location to somewhere else. For example, move it from the primary drive to a secondary one.
PC Magazine
Apple Labor Day Sale: Deep Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More
Cheaper than the Apple Store, these Labor Day deals from Amazon won't last long. Amazon just reduced prices on various Apple products(Opens in a new window) for Labor Day, including $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad and up to $300 off select Apple MacBook Pro series laptops. If you need a...
CNET
Grab a Refurb 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop for as Little as $125 Today
Looking for an affordable, two-in-one laptop that's great for light work and online browsing, but want more versatility than a Chromebook offers? While they're certainly not cutting-edge anymore, if most of your work is going to be online, previous-generation laptops like this Microsoft Surface 3 still boast specs and features that are more than sufficient. And by opting for a refurbished model, you can find one at a great value.
Comments / 0