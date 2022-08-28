Read full article on original website
Conan Exiles - The Age of Sorcery Update Launch Trailer
Conan Exiles' Age of Sorcery update is available now for the open-world survival game, bringing sorcery to the game, along with a new building interface, a rebalanced attributes system, Creative Mode, and a battle pass featuring cosmetic items. Watch the twisted launch trailer for the Age of Sorcery update.
How High on Life Unexpectedly Stole Gamescom
Update: A previous version of this story listed High on Life numbers as 33.5 million video views, and 77.6 million impressions. This included views and impressions for content posted prior to Gamescom. This has now been adjusted so that the numbers listed are just for content posted during Gamescom. A...
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
Trinity Trigger - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Trinity Trigger to meet Cyan, Elise, Zantis. and the Triggers, who are companions who can transform into weapons. Get a peek at gameplay, the world, and more from this upcoming action RPG ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in early 2023.
Halo Infinite Forge Mode Gets November Release Date, But Split-Screen Co-op Cancelled
Halo Infinite is finally getting Forge Mode, launching on November 8, 2022, and the full release of online campaign co-op will now arrive on the same day. Sadly, though, split-screen co-op has been cancelled entirely. In a new update, developer 343 announced details of its Winter Update, coming on November...
Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
Sigourney Weaver Teases Her 'Goofy' Role in Avatar: The Way of Water
Sigourney Weaver has teased her "goofy" character in Avatar: The Way of Water, explaining how this acting job has differed from her previous onscreen roles. In conversation with Interview magazine, Weaver briefly spoke about what it was like to return to the world of Pandora as an entirely new character. She admitted that playing Kiri, the adopted teenage daughter of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), was "the biggest stretch" she's ever had to take as an actor and that she had to approach the role in a different kind of way.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Zelda: Breath of the Wild Knock Off
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained access to a title that has a lot in common with Nintendo's beloved Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the latest Zelda game first launched back in 2017, a number of developers have borrowed ideas from Breath of the Wild. As a result, this has led to many BotW knock-offs and clones coming about. Fortunately, this title in question that has today landed on Xbox Game Pass is widely considered one of the best Breath of the Wild competitors.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Announced, Reveal Next Week
Update 9:05am: Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin's Creed Mirage following the leak earlier today. Announced on the franchise's official Twitter (below), Ubisoft also confirmed that more information would arrive at its Ubisoft Forward showcase next week. A new image of the game was also revealed, showing presumably the protagonist (rumoured...
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Moment 37 Pixel Frame Available in the IGN Store
If you're a fighting game fan, you've surely heard of Moment 37: when Daigo Umehara parried every single kick of Justin Wong's Chun-Li super in Street Fighter 3: Third Strike at Evo 2004. It's arguably the most iconic fighting game moment of all time. Now, you can own a replica...
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Ravenclaw Common Room Trailer
Take a tour of the Ravenclaw common room in this new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action RPG. Hogwarts Legacy launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a later time.
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Halo Infinite Cancels Its Most Wanted Feature - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Compete,Halo Infinite is finally getting Forge Mode, launching on November 8, 2022, and the full release of the online campaign co-op will now arrive on the same day. Sadly, though, the split-screen co-op mode has been canceled entirely.Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin's Creed Mirage following the leak earlier today. Announced on the franchise's official Twitter, Ubisoft also confirmed that more information would arrive at its Ubisoft Forward showcase next week on September 10, 2022.It’s all presented by Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed!
First Dwarf - Exclusive Announcement Trailer
Check out this exclusive announcement trailer for First Dwarf, a new action RPG adventure developed by Star Drifters on Unreal Engine 5. Get your first look at the floating lands of Driftland and meet dwarven engineer, Tru, and his friendly dragon, Ragna. A powerful entity threatens the future of the kingdom, and you'll play as Tru in the trusty duo as you gather resources, build bases to set up defenses, upgrade your armor, and uncover secrets in this mysterious world.
Aussie Deals: Score Free Tomb Raider and Mafia Titles, Plus a Bunch of Crazy Franchise Sales!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Týr—it's Friday! Come this arvo, it'll be time to load up some (cheap) games, de-pants and spend two glorious days avoiding the sun's rays. That could just be a me thing, though. If you need inspiration for what to play, I'd steer you to that quality-fest of a Rockstar sale and that decent gaggle of PC freebies.
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Grafaiai Trailer
Here's your look at the new Paldea region Pokémon, Grafaiai, in this latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Meet this poison/normal type Pokémon when Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launches on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Marvel Contest of Champions - Grudge Match: Champion Reveal Trailer
Titania and Dr. Victor Von Doom’s mantle as the Infamous Iron Man are joining the mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions. Watch the trailer to see these two Champions in action.
Konami is About to Announce an Unknown Game in a 'World-Loved' Series
Konami is about to unveil an unknown game in a "world-loved" franchise at this year's Tokyo Game Show, which takes place from September 15 to 18. As reported by Gematsu, Konami's schedule for the show doesn't say much about the game itself, only adding that voice actor Yuki Kaji will take to the stage to announce it.
Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan Confirmed, Initial Pricing Details Revealed
Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost €21.99 per month and 49,900 COP respectively.
