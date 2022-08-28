Read full article on original website
WJCL
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
walterborolive.com
Local men killed in weekend crash
Two Walterboro men were killed on Saturday in an early-afternoon car crash. Patrick Carroll, 54, and James Jackson, 60, of Walterboro, both died on the scene as a result of the crash, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The crash occurred near Robertson Boulevard near the Colleton County Recycling...
Police: Missing 3-year-old found dead in pond near Port Royal home
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — A 3-year-old that was reported missing Thursday was later found dead in a pond near his Port Royal home, according to police. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) originally announced Mason Henley, 3, went missing on Cedar Creek Circle around 7 p.m. on Thursday. At 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, Port […]
Man struck by lightning in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was hospitalized Thursday after being struck by lightning in Colleton County. According to the Colleton County Emergency Management Coordinator, the person was working at a construction site on White Hall Road when the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Officials said that the man was working near a piece […]
WJCL
Trapped driver rescued from Trask Parkway wreck, two people hurt
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Two people, including a trapped driver who was rescued by firefighters, are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Trask Parkway in Beaufort. It happened just before 9:30 Tuesday morning. When emergency crews arrived on scene at Trask Parkway and Parker Drive, they found a...
wtoc.com
No major injuries reported after semi overturns on I-95, according to police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lanes of northbound Interstate 95 were closed due to a crash near the Interstate 16 interchange on Wednesday afternoon. The Pooler Police Department said a semi overturned. No major injuries were reported.
live5news.com
Deputies: 87-year-old man reported missing found safe
SUN CITY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say an elderly man reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. Shortly after noon, deputies said an 87-year-old man had left his Sun City home at approximately 9:30 a.m. and had been reported missing by his family. Deputies reported that he had...
wtoc.com
Police: Beaufort Co. child seen chasing ducks before being found in pond
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A missing 3-year-old in Beaufort County has been found dead. Mason Henley was last seen before 7 p.m. Wednesday night on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community. Port Royal Police Department officers began searching the area around the house with the assistance of...
WJCL
Police : Drunk driver crashes into Broughton Street business
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Savannah man after he crashed a car into a downtown business. Savannah Police responded to a hit and run at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police discovered the front of the store had sustained damage after being struck by a vehicle. A truck that was parked in the area and a light pole were also damaged.
yourislandnews.com
Missing toddler found dead in neighborhood pond
A toddler who was reported missing in Port Royal Wednesday night, Aug. 31, was found dead, the apparent victim of an accidental drowning. Mason Henley, 3, was reported missing around 7:25 p.m. According to the Port Royal Police Department, he had wandered off from his home on Cedar Creek Circle in the Shadow Moss community about 40 minutes earlier.
GSP: Driver arrested for DUI in car vs. train collision in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A car collided with a train Tuesday morning in Garden City. At around 6:57 a.m., Garden City police officers responded to a train and car crash on Smith Avenue, near Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), a 2012 Lexus RX350 was traveling east on Smith Avenue when the […]
wtoc.com
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning. Officials say the car was taken by the 11-year-old from a Fort Stewart address and driven into Hinesville. The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot on West Gen. Screven Way...
42-Year-Old Charles Dupree King Jr. Arrested Following A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Savannah Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street. The store was damaged by the crash. A parked truck and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
WJCL
Monday morning crash kills off-duty Savannah police officer
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — An off-duty Savannah Police officer was killed in an overnight crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. The officer, driving a Honda Accord, was on his way home from work...
WJCL
VIDEO: Roadblock forces Chatham County ambulance to turn around, neighbors concerned
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County homeowner is voicing concern after an ambulance got blocked in his neighborhood while trying to respond to an emergency call. "When an ambulance can't get through when someone calls 911, that's a massive issue," said Gunner Hall, a concerned homeowner. The county...
23-Year-Old Officer Reginald Brannan Killed In A Car Crash (Savannah, GA)
Savannah Police Department reported an early morning car crash that killed an officer on Monday. According to the reports, 23-year-old Officer Reginald Brannan collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City.
WJCL
Deadly crash shuts down Highway 21 in Garden City for hours
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Authorities say one person is dead, following a crash on Highway 21 in Garden City. It happened around midnight Monday morning, near the Minus Ave. Georgia State Patrol tells us the driver was killed, after they crashed into the back of a semi-truck. GSP expects...
Missing elderly woman with dementia located, SPD says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says an elderly woman that went missing on Tuesday has been located. It was initially announced that Beverly Tillman, 79, was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street in the early morning hours on Aug. 30. Police announced she was located on Thursday morning.
Community continues search for missing elderly man who left assisted living facility
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Aug. 24. BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Police have suspended their search for an elderly man who went missing from an assisted living facility Tuesday night. However, a volunteer search party continues to look for the missing man this weekend in the Bluffton/Sea Pines area. Tribble’s wife, […]
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
