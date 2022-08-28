SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Savannah man after he crashed a car into a downtown business. Savannah Police responded to a hit and run at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police discovered the front of the store had sustained damage after being struck by a vehicle. A truck that was parked in the area and a light pole were also damaged.

