FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tonyspicks.com
Cal Poly Mustangs vs Fresno State Bulldogs 9/1/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Cal Poly Mustangs and the Fresno State Bulldogs will meet at the Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California on Thursday, September 01, 2022, at 10:30 PM (EDT). The Mustangs rolled through the 2021 season with a record of 2-9 and a conference record of 1-7 in the Big Sky Conference while being led by coach Beau Baldwin.
CBS Sports
Watch Fresno State vs. Cal Poly: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
Last Season Records: Fresno State 10-3; Cal Poly 2-9 The Fresno State Bulldogs will play against a Division II opponent, the Cal Poly Mustangs, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. After a 10-3 record last season and a win in the New Mexico Bowl, Fresno State is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
GV Wire
Fresno City College Basketball Player Critically Hurt in Fatal DUI
Erica Hayden, a freshman at Fresno City College who is a member of the women’s basketball team, was critically injured in a crash Saturday evening on Interstate 5 that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Bakersfield man. Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield, is being treated at Kern Medical Center. She...
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
clovisroundup.com
CVMD hosts 1st annual (ACT) Student Leadership Program
During the first week in August the Clovis Veterans Memorial District hosted their 1st annual American Citizens’ Toolkit (ACT) Student Leadership Program. High school students from the area participating in this program learned the value of teamwork and took a deep dive into the U.S. Constitution. The goal of this program was to help students gain a greater awareness of their civic duties while becoming well informed citizens.
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Fresno
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Fresno, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Police Department assists FBI in investigation
Working with federal, state and local law enforcement, the Clovis Police Department helped the FBI arrest a parent and one time dean of a boarding school for troubled youth. The charges stemmed from a scheme that took a teen against his will and transported him from California to Missouri. In...
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
GV Wire
Fresno Developer Lashes Out After Council Kills Major Downtown Project
Mehmet Noyan was in shock. A $32 million housing and retail project he’s spent 13 years planning vanished with a Fresno City Council vote. Council supporters could not muster the votes needed to keep the 99-unit South Stadium project in downtown Fresno alive. Needing five votes to extend escrow...
GV Wire
After the Hottest August Ever, What’s the Forecast for Labor Day Weekend?
The roasting summer weather that has made this August the hottest ever in Fresno will continue into early September, with temperatures approaching “dangerous” levels by Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Spector said Monday. Monday’s forecast high of 98 will seem relative cool compared to the scorching temperatures...
GV Wire
Despite Opposition, Start Date for Bullard High Cellphone Ban Now Set
Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy that will require students to put their smartphones and other devices in lockable pouches during the school day now has a scheduled start date, a knowledgeable source told GV Wire Tuesday afternoon. The school will start handing out Yondr pouches to lock up...
Grassfire threatens Fresno homes, brings down power line
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grassfire threatened homes on Wednesday afternoon in Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to fire officials, at about 4 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a reporter vegetation fire on the 9700 block of East Belmont. When the first unit arrived, they encountered a quarter-acre fire that was spreading […]
Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues at Pine Flat
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –The search for Jolissa Fuentes entered its 19th day on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer dive group, combed Pine Flat lake for any signs of the missing 22-year-old but didn’t find anything. “We cleared this entire area with two boats and our sonar equipment,” said Nick Rinn with Adventures with […]
clovisroundup.com
Friday night farmers market canceled for the second time due to heat advisory.
The Sept. 2, farmers market was expected to have musical performances from Cab street with a variety of vendors that showcase their produce and products to attendees in the heart of Old Town Clovis but because of the heat, plans have changed. In an announcement from the Old Town Clovis...
STUDY: These are the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tired of high food prices? A study of American households is showing the cheapest grocery stores in the United States. Officials with the U.S. Federal Reserve warned on Friday about the possible negative effects of inflation-fighting strategies for Americans, prompting a weaker economy and job losses. On the same day, the […]
sjvsun.com
Facing critical vote, developer Frazier to back out from long-awaited downtown development project
Fresno developer Terance Fraizer is removing himself from an oft-delayed downtown housing project, he told a local news outlet over the weekend. The project, known as The Park at South Fulton Street, has been in development for south of Chukchansi Park for several years. Noyan Frazier Capital, LP, run by...
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
Some Merced residents face utility shut-offs for 1st time since 2020
The City of Merced says customers with a balance more than 60 days past due may have their water service stopped. But there are payment plans available.
