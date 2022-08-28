Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Labor Day Parade to be ‘marvelous’
The Rock Island Labor Day Parade is set to celebrate ‘Marvelous Rock Island!’. More than 120 area schools, organizations, churches, businesses and residents have registered to. participate, and this year’s parade offers a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams,. including four marching bands, seven flatbed bands...
ourquadcities.com
LeClaire teen fights to walk, dreams of being a gymnast
Madi Ramirez is a remarkably happy teenager with two rare, challenging diseases. The feisty, determined LeClaire girl — now a junior at Pleasant Valley High School — was born with both spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and 15q duplication, meaning her 15th chromosome was duplicated, causing epilepsy, and she has autism and learning disabilities.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?
Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
ourquadcities.com
Circa ’21 needs female actors for holiday shows
Circa ’21 will hold auditions for local young females in their holiday musicals, “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus the Musical,” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the theater, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. For the role of Susan in “White Christmas,” girls must play...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
‘Star Trek’ theme will be at returning QC Toastmasters open house
A local Toastmasters club is going where no man or woman has gone before, at least for the past two and a half years. The Quad Cities Executive Toastmasters are hosting a Star Trek-themed open house to celebrate their return to in-person meetings after two and a half years online. The free event starts at noon Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Edwards UCC Library, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire rings out Wednesday afternoon in residential neighborhood
No injuries were reported about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire rang out on the 700 block of 25th Street, Rock Island. Our Local 4 News crew saw a gunshot had struck a shutter on a duplex and police found three casings in the alley beside the duplex. Just a few feet away in the middle of 25th Street lay two bicycles.
ourquadcities.com
Groove out to concert series along the riverfront
Rock Island Parks and Recreation wants you to come ready to dance the night away at the Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Daniel Gleason from Rock Island Parks and Recreation boogied into Local 4 to tell us all about the concert series. For more information, click here.
ourquadcities.com
Man arrested after early morning Davenport police presence
A Bettendorf man was arrested early this morning on several misdemeanor charges after a heavy police presence at the intersection of Fourth and Harrison in Davenport. Logan Wesley Garrison, age 18, was arrested on charges including Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, two counts of Eluding, Failure to Display a Registration Plate and No Insurance. He was released on bond. No further information is available at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf man wins $50,000 in lottery
A Bettendorf man has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Todd Rands of Bettendorf won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power Shot” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
ourquadcities.com
Churches honor victims of gun violence
Some local churches are coming together to honor victims of gun violence by conducting a t-shirt campaign throughout the month of September. They joined forces in a group called People Uniting Neighbors and Churches, which they refer to as PUNCH. Local 4 News spoke with the Senior Pastor of St....
ourquadcities.com
Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them
Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Royal Neighbors to give big grant to NEST Cafe QC
Royal Neighbors of America, a Rock Island-based fraternal benefit society, will present Quad Cities pastor Rev. Laura Evans Mahn with a Nation of Neighbors empowerment award and $10,000 grant for Rock Island’s nonprofit NEST Café (Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together). The award and grant to be presented to Rev....
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. AUSTIN CLENNEY, 25, 6’1”, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts of...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had stolen motorcycle at Bettendorf gas station
A 54-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police say he had a stolen motorcycle late Monday at a gas station. Todd Danner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a black 2007 Suzuki...
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident reduces I-74 West lanes to bridge
UPDATE, August 31, 4:31 p.m. A white Mazda CX-5 was westbound in the Seventh Avenue exit lane of I-74. The driver of the Mazda changed lanes to stay on I-74 and clipped the front of a semi, which caused the semi to hit a maroon passenger car. Both cars then hit the center concrete divider. A total of four individuals were transported to the hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in boating crash now faces child-endangerment charges
A 35-year-old Port Byron man who earlier was charged with operating a boat while intoxicated now faces child-endangerment charges. About 9:15 p.m. Aug. 13, a Department of Natural Resources officer was patrolling on the Mississippi River on Pool 14 in a marked DNR patrol boat and was just north of the Princeton Beach when Cedar Rapids State Radio dispatched a call from a boat “that was possibly struck by a barge and had capsized and was in the area of Green Gables Marina in LeClaire,” arrest affidavits say.
ourquadcities.com
‘Potential only takes you so far’: Hawkeye defense hits reset button
Last year’s Hawkeyes made it known early the defense was going to be a problem. They kicked things off by stifling 13th-ranked Indiana in a 34-6 rout. It’s also the game where Iowa defensive back Riley Moss recorded two interceptions, both for touchdowns. But the ‘ballhawks’ haven’t played a game together in what will be 274 days at Saturday’s opener against South Dakota State. Moss thinks Iowa will be prepared for the ramp up in atmosphere from practice.
ourquadcities.com
Quiet Strength invested in helping QC’s health
Coy Jackson and Darrick Cooper joined Local 4 News This Morning on Tuesday to discuss Quiet Strength Health and Performance in Rock Island. You can learn more about the company in the video above or by visiting their website or Facebook page.
Comments / 0