Iowa State

Central Iowa gets up to 3 inches of rain, but drought conditions persist

By opinion
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Up to 3 inches of rain fell across parts of Iowa late Saturday and early Sunday, but it did little to ease the drought gripping sections of the state.

The heaviest rain fell east of the northwestern Iowa areas in extreme drought and north of the southern Iowa areas in severe drought. Central Iowa, the area that got the majority of the rain, could get more Sunday night.

All but a small sliver of the Des Moines metro is in moderate to severe drought. Des Moines International Airport recorded 2.06 inches of rain Saturday, but for the year, its rainfall remains 6.31 inches below normal.

A swath from Creston to Fort Dodge also got at least 2 inches of rain, while parts of Story County got more than 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Northeast Iowa areas near Decorah, which are not in a drought, also got about 2 inches of rain.

Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Bury said the heaviest rain fell in Dallas, Boone and Story counties. The rain was well short of the single-day record for Aug. 27: 6.18 inches in 1975.

Only 1.12 inches fell in Des Moines Saturday, according to the weather service. The rest came early Sunday. Still, it was the most rain recorded on a single day since July 6.

Plymouth County, north of Sioux City, which is in extreme drought, got only about half an inch of rain Saturday, according to the weather service.

"It's not really going to do too much improvement for our drought conditions," Bury said. "With the amount that we got it wouldn't be a major improvement."

Skies are expected to clear throughout the day Sunday and it will feel hot and muggy, with a forecast high of 89 degrees, according to the weather service.

Small chances for thunderstorms return Sunday night.

"We could see additional showers and storms tonight starting late afternoon to evening," Bury said. "Compared to today it doesn't look like our rainfall totals are going to be near as much as what we had."

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

