Read full article on original website
Related
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
WDW News Today
Josh D’Amaro Says Rising Prices & Discontinuation of Services at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort is ”An Inevitable Result of Progress”
As prices continue to soar at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Josh D’Amaro describes it as “the inevitable result of progress” according to a new article from the Wall Street Journal. Over the past two years, many changes have been made that impact the typical guest...
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Disney World's Popularity Starting to Fade?
Price breaks are coming to a group that Disney's Florida resort has been neglecting. It's worth noting.
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
disneydining.com
Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!
For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneydining.com
Disney Makes “Big Improvement” to Disney Genie+!
Just over one year ago, Disney announced that it was getting rid of the incredibly popular FastPass system and replacing it with a new system called Disney Genie+, which would cost money. Disney Genie+ launched a couple of months later, in October 2021, as part of the entire Disney Genie system. Disney Genie is complementary and allows Guests to put in their preferred rides, experiences, and dining locations and Disney Genie will help them plan the best Disney Day. Disney Genie+ is the system that Guests can pay for that will allow them to select times to return to rides and join the Lightning Lane — the new FastPass line.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Magic Key Holder Merchandise Discount Increasing to 30% for All Tiers Later This Month
Starting later this month, Magic Key holders will be able to save even more on select merchandise at locations throughout Disneyland Resort. The merchandise discount will be increased to 30% for all tiers starting on September 21, 2022. This increased discount will be available through October 14, 2022. As usual, guests must present their Magic Key pass and ID to receive the discount.
I spent a day at Universal and Disneyland and found the latter isn't great for a short trip
I've been visiting theme parks my whole life, so I compared the popular California ones based on things like dining, entertainment, and attractions
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneydining.com
“Disney Prime”? Disney Considering Membership Program Offering Perks, Discounts
There are a lot of perks that come with having an Amazon Prime Membership. For about $100 a year, members get great things like expedited shipping, discounts on memberships to programs like Grubhub, the ability to stream a ton of great movies and television shows, and more. Even with price increases, Amazon Prime members seem to feel that the cost is worth the benefits.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond discloses stock offering plan ahead of strategy update, shares fall
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc shares tumbled 16% in premarket trading on Wednesday ahead of its strategic update after the struggling home goods retailer said it would issue and sell common shares. The company, which is a favorite among retail traders, did not reveal the size of the potential stock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond to cut jobs, close underperforming stores as part of turnaround plan
Bed Bath and Beyond said that it will lay off employees and close underperforming stores as part of a turnaround plan that was announced on Wednesday. The struggling home goods retailer said it will cut about 20% of its workforce across corporate and supply chain, close 150 lower-producing stores and announced that it secured $500 million in new financing.
FOXBusiness
Netflix hires two top ad executives from Snap to lead ad-supported streaming option
Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has poached two top executives from Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc. to lead its advertising sales team. The new executives will aid Netflix's plan on creating a less expensive ad-supported option for viewers. Netflix confirmed it hired Snap's chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, as...
Comments / 0