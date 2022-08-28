‘Summer House’ stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are engaged

Carl Radke put a ring on it.

The “Summer House” star, 37, proposed to his longtime scene partner, Lindsay Hubbard, the couple confirmed to People shortly after footage of the proposal was posted to Instagram account Queens of Bravo.

“I was so surprised, I’m still in shock!” Hubbard, 36, told People of the engagement, with Radke admitting, “It was quite the whirlwind throwing off Lindsay. She’s a tough one to catch off guard!”

The pair got engaged while filming the Bravo hit at Southhampton’s Dune Beach on Saturday.

Hubbard also gushed over her ring, a 3.5-carat square brilliant cut cushion with two half-moon diamonds on the side.

“This is the most incredible thing I have ever laid eyes on, except Carl. I don’t think I slept at all last night, I think I just stared at this ring. It’s gorgeous. He really crushed it, it could not have been more perfect.”

Queens of Bravo claimed all “Summer House” cast members were in attendance, including Andrea Denver who has recently been absent from the show.

They officially started dating earlier this year, after flirting with the idea of a relationship in the past. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Page Six has reached out to Bravo, and reps for the couple, but did not immediately hear back.

Hubbard confirmed their relationship to Page Six exclusively in January, but noted they weren’t putting “labels” on anything.

Nevertheless, Radke was quick to confirm that they were officially “boyfriend” and “girlfriend.”

The longtime pals previously attempted to turn their friendship into something more while filming Season 4 in 2019, but decided to remain platonic after Radke told Hubbard he wasn’t ready for anything serious.

The pair have appeared on the Bravo show together from season one. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Flash forward a couple of years, and the couple confirmed they were moving in together.

“We’re very serious, in love and very happy. We’re moving in together, finally. We’ve been trying to do that for little bit,” Radke told Us Weekly at the NBCUniversal upfront in May.

“We’re really excited to start our next chapter together,” he continued. “Living together is a big step, but we’ve basically been doing it for the last year, just switching into each other’s apartments here and there.”

The Hubb House PR founder added that the pair were taking steps to “what hopefully will be a matrimonial living together situation.”

The couple are yet to address the engagement claims publicly. Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

Although she later told Page Six the pair weren’t “actively” trying to have kids just yet, she does want the “big-ticket items” in life with Radke.

“As much as I would love to take that traditional path, I’m just not a very traditional woman. I’m more of a ‘dance to the beat of my own drum and do things on my own time’ kind of girl,” she said.