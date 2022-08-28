ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘Summer House’ stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are engaged

By Emily Selleck, Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXp6y_0hYiTdIK00

Carl Radke put a ring on it.

The “Summer House” star, 37, proposed to his longtime scene partner, Lindsay Hubbard, the couple confirmed to People shortly after footage of the proposal was posted to Instagram account Queens of Bravo.

“I was so surprised, I’m still in shock!” Hubbard, 36, told People of the engagement, with Radke admitting, “It was quite the whirlwind throwing off Lindsay. She’s a tough one to catch off guard!”

The pair got engaged while filming the Bravo hit at Southhampton’s Dune Beach on Saturday.

Hubbard also gushed over her ring, a 3.5-carat square brilliant cut cushion with two half-moon diamonds on the side.

“This is the most incredible thing I have ever laid eyes on, except Carl. I don’t think I slept at all last night, I think I just stared at this ring. It’s gorgeous. He really crushed it, it could not have been more perfect.”

Queens of Bravo claimed all “Summer House” cast members were in attendance, including Andrea Denver who has recently been absent from the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fbAr_0hYiTdIK00
They officially started dating earlier this year, after flirting with the idea of a relationship in the past.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Page Six has reached out to Bravo, and reps for the couple, but did not immediately hear back.

Hubbard confirmed their relationship to Page Six exclusively in January, but noted they weren’t putting “labels” on anything.

Nevertheless, Radke was quick to confirm that they were officially “boyfriend” and “girlfriend.”

The longtime pals previously attempted to turn their friendship into something more while filming Season 4 in 2019, but decided to remain platonic after Radke told Hubbard he wasn’t ready for anything serious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXi7m_0hYiTdIK00
The pair have appeared on the Bravo show together from season one.
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Flash forward a couple of years, and the couple confirmed they were moving in together.

“We’re very serious, in love and very happy. We’re moving in together, finally. We’ve been trying to do that for little bit,” Radke told Us Weekly at the NBCUniversal upfront in May.

“We’re really excited to start our next chapter together,” he continued. “Living together is a big step, but we’ve basically been doing it for the last year, just switching into each other’s apartments here and there.”

The Hubb House PR founder added that the pair were taking steps to “what hopefully will be a matrimonial living together situation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wym2z_0hYiTdIK00
The couple are yet to address the engagement claims publicly.
Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

Although she later told Page Six the pair weren’t “actively” trying to have kids just yet, she does want the “big-ticket items” in life with Radke.

“As much as I would love to take that traditional path, I’m just not a very traditional woman. I’m more of a ‘dance to the beat of my own drum and do things on my own time’ kind of girl,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 10 With Model Brittany Bell As He Awaits Birth of 9th Child

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Nick Cannon is expecting a child. The TV host, 41, announced he will be a father for the 10th time… as he awaits the birth of his ninth baby! Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, Nick shared a gorgeous maternity video/photo shoot with his pregnant partner, model Brittany Bell, captioning it, “Time Stopped and This Happened…”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Denver
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
shefinds

Fans Think Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Didn't Recognize Her New Face'

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family are fans of cosmetic surgery (be it going under the knife or having less invasive procedures) even if they don’t always admit it. However, the 41-year-old newly-single Skims founder may have taken things a little too far after splitting with boyfriend-of-nine-months Pete Davidson, as fans have said that she looked completely unrecognizable in one of her latest Instagram Stories. And we’re inclined to agree with them!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Summer House#Friendship#Engagement Ring#Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty Images Page Six
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy