Tony The Tiger
4d ago
I dare Abbott go door to door in Houston’s Wards to get them black and Hispanic voters all excited, not just Fort Bend County. Probably visited the wealthy homes just before you cross the Brazos River as you go in to Houston.
Reply(14)
11
Viola Salinas
4d ago
everyone got different opinion and I understand and I respect each and every one of you on your comment.. but to me I hate politics.. that's all I have to say... God bless you all...
Reply(1)
6
Tweetyidol
4d ago
We got two months left to go, Be Bold Be Strong vote for Greg Abbott and straight Republicans to keep Texas Red state! 🇺🇲 Y'all get out and vote 🗳 please keep Texas Red 🙏
Reply(3)
17
