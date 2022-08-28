ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Tony The Tiger
4d ago

I dare Abbott go door to door in Houston’s Wards to get them black and Hispanic voters all excited, not just Fort Bend County. Probably visited the wealthy homes just before you cross the Brazos River as you go in to Houston.

Viola Salinas
4d ago

everyone got different opinion and I understand and I respect each and every one of you on your comment.. but to me I hate politics.. that's all I have to say... God bless you all...

Tweetyidol
4d ago

We got two months left to go, Be Bold Be Strong vote for Greg Abbott and straight Republicans to keep Texas Red state! 🇺🇲 Y'all get out and vote 🗳 please keep Texas Red 🙏

Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
CBS Austin

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem."

Greg Abbott on Monday stated, "The border crisis is not a Texas problem, it's an American problem." Abbot has expressed concern about the recent surge of immigrants coming into the United States, specifically through the Texas-Mexico border. The governor went on to blame President Biden for the increase in immigrants, stating that his "lax border policies" were the cause.
utrgvrider.com

Abbott agrees to ‘one and only’ debate with O’Rourke

More than two months before the Nov. 8 elections, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accepted a debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that will take place Sept. 30 on the UTRGV campus in Edinburg. The governor’s campaign announced Aug. 9 that Abbott, a Republican who is serving his second term...
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
