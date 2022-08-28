The University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center will host a panel discussion on invasive grass management led by the Institute for Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems. The summit will take place Tuesday, September 6 from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm at the UW Sheridan R&E Center at 1090 Dome Loop in Sheridan. A collaborative statewide effort that brings together a diverse group of partner organizations, IMAGINE’s purpose is to develop long-term strategies for invasive grass management on a landscape scale while empowering local decision makers. IMAGINE Coordinator Jaycie Arndt said the upcoming summit will provide a venue for these partners to share their work with one another and with the public. The focus will be on treatments, funding options, monitoring and how landowners can get involved.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO