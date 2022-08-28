Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 1 2022
The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at Cheyenne South beginning at 6pm. Tongue River is at Thermopolis on Friday beginning at 6pm. Big Horn is home vs. Lovell on Friday beginning at 6pm. Buffalo is home vs. Newcastle on Friday beginning at 7pm. Kaycee is at Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow on Friday...
Sheridan Media
Reata Cook – Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Interview
A Sheridan County Cowgirl who is used to wearing crowns of rodeo royalty, will be wearing a bigger one, and she may not be done yet. In mid-August, Reata Cook, who was the 2022 Miss Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen, was named Miss Rodeo Wyoming for 2023. Her reign as Miss...
Sheridan Media
SVAHCS: telehealth a growing option
For many veterans living in a city that hosts a VA medical center access to the medical and mental health care they require may be as easy as walking down the street. But in rural Wyoming, access for veterans who live in smaller communities could mean a long drive with a stay at a hotel just to be seen by a doctor. That’s only one problem telehealth services have helped to solve.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
Sheridan Media
Register Now for Fall Craft Fair
The Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council (JCAHC) will be having their Fall Craft Fair in October, but those vendors interested in participating need to register before Saturday, September 10. The Fall Craft Fair will give vendors in jewelry, pottery, paintings, leather, clothing, crafts, photography and more the opportunity to...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Motorcyclist Killed In Wreck On Wyarno Road
A Sheridan man is dead after he went off the road on his motorcycle during the night. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says at around 9pm on Sunday, August 28th, 73-year Mathew Terry was westbound on Wyoming State Highway 336, aka Wyarno Road, at about mile marker 4.5 near Lower Prairie Dog Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road.
county17.com
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Sheridan Media
Ucross Foundation Welcomes Three New Trustees
On Tuesday, August 30 Ucross announced the addition of three new trustees to its board: Tracy Boyle of Sheridan, Wyoming; Greg Hill of Wilson, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas; and Roger B. Plank of Ucross, Wyoming, and Houston, Texas. This marks the second tenure on the Ucross board for Plank, who is the son of Ucross founder and longtime chairman, Raymond Plank.
Sheridan Media
UW Sheridan R&E Center to Host Invasive Grasses Summit
The University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center will host a panel discussion on invasive grass management led by the Institute for Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems. The summit will take place Tuesday, September 6 from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm at the UW Sheridan R&E Center at 1090 Dome Loop in Sheridan. A collaborative statewide effort that brings together a diverse group of partner organizations, IMAGINE’s purpose is to develop long-term strategies for invasive grass management on a landscape scale while empowering local decision makers. IMAGINE Coordinator Jaycie Arndt said the upcoming summit will provide a venue for these partners to share their work with one another and with the public. The focus will be on treatments, funding options, monitoring and how landowners can get involved.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Sheridan Media
SCLT: In Bloom 2022
The public is once again invited to join Sheridan Community Land Trust for the In Bloom 2022 fundraiser presented by Sheridan Media beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College, Rooms W235-236. Those in attendance will learn how Native American...
Sheridan Media
The WYO’s Educational Series opens with Lysander Piano Trio
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is kicking off its 2022-2023 Educational Series with the “rich,” “imaginative,” and “nuanced” classical group, Lysander Piano Trio at 7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 15. According to the WYO Theater, the Lysander Piano Trio has been praised by...
Sheridan Media
Final Acceptance of Public Infrastructure
Final acceptance of public infrastructure for Cloud Peak Ranch 5th and 15th filing will be an item of consideration at an upcoming meeting of the Sheridan City Council. City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer at a recent council study session, addressed the final acceptance of the infrastructure. The City Council...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County YMCA is looking for a few good people
The Sheridan County YMCA is looking to fill open positions. YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday told listeners of Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse the organization is looking to hire new employees for both full and part time positions. Cassiday commented on the advantages of working at the YMCA. Many positions...
Sheridan Media
Water Rights
The Wyoming Legislature adopted House Bill 0002, which pertains to the disposition of water rights for new subdivisions within city jurisdictional boundaries. The requirements in the legislation apply to all subdivision applications filed after July 1 of this year. The Sheridan City Council, at their next regularly scheduled business meeting, is expected to consider the third and final reading of an ordinance that is intended to be a reference for developers and staff regarding HB0002. City Attorney Brendon Kerns.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Water Quality Exceeds EPA Standards
The water supply for the City of Sheridan exceeds Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards, according to Tom Manolis, Sheridan Water Supply and Treatment Superintendent, who spoke about water quality with the city council during their last meeting. Manolis said there are four primary tools the city uses to exceed those...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Found Guilty of Voyeurism
A jury trial concluded Wednesday afternoon in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with three felonies. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The three-day jury trial for Shaun Kobielusz came to a close Wednesday afternoon after the jury deliberated for six hours before returning a verdict of guilty on three counts of felony voyeurism. In April of 2021, Kobielusz was arrested and charged with three counts of felony voyeurism for placing video recording devices in a bedroom and bathroom of his home and using the devices to record three individuals, two minors and one adult, without their consent.
Sheridan Media
Candidates in Johnson County Races Set for General Election
The deadline to file for races in Johnson County for the General Election closed at 5 p.m. Monday, and are now set for the November election. More candidates filed on Monday just before the deadline. There are two seats available on the Buffalo City Council, Johnson County Fire District #1...
Sheridan Media
JCHC Board Chooses Proposal for Construction Loan
During their regular meeting Wednesday night, the Board of Trustees for the Johnson County Healthcare Center discussed two proposals from local banks for a construction loan for their current project. Hospital CEO Luke Senden discussed the two options the JCHC received. Discussions by the board on the proposals comapred interest...
