Have you ever paused on a hike to wonder what kind a plant your ankle just brushed against? PictureThis app can help you determine whether to prepare for hours of itching (thanks, poison ivy) or take a breath and enjoy the natural vegetation. Unless you're a trained botanist, you probably won't be able to identify the many plants within your area — there are approximately 390,900 known plant species around the world, after all (via BBC).
Amazon to Cut 353 Maryland Warehouse Jobs
Amazon plans to lay off 353 warehouse workers across two warehouse facilities in Maryland next month as the e-commerce giant works to pare back its headcount and continue its move away from labor “overcapacity.” The company said in a filing with the Maryland Department of Labor it plans to shutter facilities in Hanover and Essex by Oct. 25, citing plant closures as the reason. The Hanover facility totals 154,334 square feet and employs 190. The Essex building totaled 272,500 square feet and employs 163. Both addresses were used as delivery stations. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our...
Data Reveals America's Favorite Craft Store
In the throes of quarantine, crafting emerged victorious. People who had never picked up a crochet hook or sewing needle suddenly found themselves mesmerized by YouTube tutorials. There was nowhere else to go, and only so many Netflix series to watch, books to read, and sourdough starters to feed. It's not surprising that Etsy, one of the most popular online marketplaces of homemade goods, more than doubled its revenue in 2020 (via The Mercury News). Crafting no longer belonged to kids, artists, and the elderly: It was for everyone.
