He's one of the most successful and celebrated artists in music, so it comes as no surprise that Jay-Z stole the show on DJ Khaled's God Did. The rapper's appearance on the title track is still a conversation piece in and outside of Hip Hop, and recently, The Joe Budden Podcast debated where those bars stood in comparison to the entirety of the Roc Nation mogul's catalog. We've been sharing reactions from both the public and Hov's peers as the rapper's rhymes are picked apart word for word, but despite the praise, Budden doesn't believe this is Hov's best.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO