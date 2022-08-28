ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Chicago Bulls Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Larry Nance
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Julius Randle
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy