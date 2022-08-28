Read full article on original website
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
In case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s some information: it’s hard to make predictions about the NBA. In fact, it’s harder than ever. After all, we’re living in the player empowerment era. At least, it’s the star player empowerment era. With the...
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Star prospect Miguel Vargas, who played well in a brief cup of coffee earlier this season, is reportedly being called up when active rosters expand on Thursday.
How Los Angeles tried to add LeBron's old running mate.
Deep down, most of us fear aging. We know this isn’t the type of thing you’re looking to read in an NBA article, but it remains a reality: life provides too many reminders of our own mortality. At the same time, there are fewer advantages in life more...
Riley left the Showtime Lakers to coach the New York Knicks
Does she actually watch games?
Does this news signify anything about their on-court future?
