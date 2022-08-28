ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal

The Donovan Mitchell trade saga came to a close on Thursday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers wound up being the winners of the sweepstakes. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the Cavaliers shipped off three players, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for the versatile scorer. The Knicks were heavily linked […] The post Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paolo Banchero
Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal

The roster churn is alive and well in Los Angeles. The first domino has fallen after the Los Angeles Lakers shipped out Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley. Both the Lakers and Jazz acquired players who fit their timelines better, the former focused on returning to contention and the […] The post Report: The blockbuster trade Lakers discussed with Pacers before Talen Horton-Tucker deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Collin Sexton agrees to 4-year, $72 million deal with Utah as part of Donovan Mitchell trade

The NBA world was turned upside down once again Thursday with yet another massive trade. Once again, it involved the Utah Jazz. This time, they sent All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, they landed Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, two picks swaps and three unprotected first round picks. In order […] The post Collin Sexton agrees to 4-year, $72 million deal with Utah as part of Donovan Mitchell trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce

The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade

The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks fans react to missing out on Donovan Mitchell after shocking trade to Cavs

Donovan Mitchell’s tenure with the Utah Jazz has reportedly come to a close. But the electric star guard isn’t heading back home to the New York Knicks, his presumed destination ever since news broke in July that Utah was looking to trade him. The Cleveland Cavaliers came out of nowhere to win the Mitchell sweepstakes, […] The post Knicks fans react to missing out on Donovan Mitchell after shocking trade to Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
