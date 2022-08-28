Read full article on original website
kbia.org
Missouri lawmakers delay meeting for tax cut proposal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are delaying coming back to the state Capitol for work on a proposed income tax cut. Leaders in the Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday said they'll officially return to work Sept. 14. They had planned on coming back to Jefferson City next week. But House and Senate leaders decided they needed more time to hammer out details after meeting privately Wednesday.
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?
Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry
northwestmoinfo.com
Recreational Marijauna Could Be A Game Changer for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November. “Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. The...
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri, other states giving surplus taxes back to residents
Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. “Now is the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
Prosecutor worries rape, incest survivors can be prosecuted under Missouri law
Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney, is concerned rape and incest victims who seek abortion could be held criminally responsible under Missouri's new abortion ban.
Missouri Schools Banning Books Need 'More Backbone,’ Democrat Rep Says
Schools need to stop trying to "appease people who can't be appeased," says Rep. Ian Mackey
kbia.org
Missouri needs affordable housing, not laws criminalizing homelessness, advocates say
Toward the end of 2020, Kathy Connors saw requests for beds double at her agency, Gateway 180 Homeless Services, near downtown St. Louis. Many people who called for assistance lost their jobs, faced rents they couldn’t pay and were seeking shelter for the first time. Gateway 180 and other...
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.
Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
In effort to locate fugitive, US Marshals have worked in leads in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service says that they have “worked leads” in KCMO in an effort to locate a major case fugitive out of Nebraska. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 25-year-old Romeo Chambers. He also goes by the name “Rowdy.”
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
Missouri Has 5 New Laws Now In Effect. Want To Know What They Are?
If you ever watched School House Rock as a child you may be familiar with the song, "I'm Just A Bill". If you do remember that tune, then you know a bill can become law. As of Sunday Aug 28th, the state of Missouri will have 5 new bills that have now become laws and have taken affect. Here is a list as to what they are:
msn.com
Missouri school district made headlines for bringing back spanking. But the practice is still legal in over a dozen states.
A Missouri school district has gained national attention and prompted protests among its high school students after announcing it was bringing back "corporal punishment," including spanking and paddling. The move to expand paddling in a U.S. school district is unusual, but data shows the practice is still legal in over...
