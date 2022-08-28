ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri lawmakers delay meeting for tax cut proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are delaying coming back to the state Capitol for work on a proposed income tax cut. Leaders in the Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday said they'll officially return to work Sept. 14. They had planned on coming back to Jefferson City next week. But House and Senate leaders decided they needed more time to hammer out details after meeting privately Wednesday.
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Recreational Marijauna Could Be A Game Changer for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November. “Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. The...
Fact Finders: Background checks at Missouri gun shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Biden is pressuring Congress to re-instate a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. The push comes after mass shootings in New York, Illinois, and at a Texas school. So, our viewer Loren wants to know, “Can someone buy an assault rifle at a gun show...
Missouri, other states giving surplus taxes back to residents

Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. “Now is the...
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.

Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
