MTV Music Video Awards happening Sunday in New Jersey

By CBS Los Angeles
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards are back Sunday with some of the biggest names in music vying for the network's fabled Moon Person statue.

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for leading nominees with seven apiece. Harlow and Lil Nas X's collaboration "Industry Baby" propelled their nominations, landing them in competition for artist of the year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Closely behind are Harry Styles and Doja Cat, who received six nominations apiece, while Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and The Weeknd each have five.

Harlow is pulling double duty, joining LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show's emcees. The VMAs are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will air beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Minaj will perform hits from throughout her career and accept the show's video vanguard award, which MTV has said she's receiving for her artistry, barrier-breaking hip-hop and status as a global superstar. The honor is named after Michael Jackson.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bad Bunny are also set to perform

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album "Madame X."

Lamar returns to the VMAs as a nominee for the first time since 2018, with nods for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing, and a category known as video for good, while his songs "family ties" and "N95" are competing for best cinematography.

Shawn Ali
4d ago

they luv using Jersey smh,but it'll say live in new York...awards ain't worth a penny...

Footwear News

Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
NEWARK, NJ
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs

Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

MTV VMAs: Best moments from the 2022 awards

The MTV VMAs were held on Sunday (28 August) at a live ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.This year’s event was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, with performances from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, K-pop group Blackpink, and Italian rock band Maneskin.An eventful night, Taylor Swift announced her brand new album at the ceremony after appearing unannounced at the event.Here the Independent takes a look at the most memorable moments of the night.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Watch Taylor Swift enthusiastically rap along to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’ during VMAs 2022Taylor Swift enthusiastically raps along with Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’ during VMAsVMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophy
NEWARK, NJ
Entertainment
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HIP HOP
POPSUGAR

New Mom Nessa Gets Parenting Advice From DJ Khaled at the VMAs: "Your World's Going to Change"

Nessa and Colin Kaepernick are basking in their new roles as parents after the birth of their first child. On Aug. 28, new mom Nessa stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as she served as a cohost for the ceremony's preshow. During the event, the radio and TV personality interviewed DJ Khaled about his new album, "God Did," but not before the famed producer happily congratulated her on becoming a mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Mtv#Music Video#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Mtv Music Video Awards#Ll Cool J
Cinemablend

After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account

We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'

Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

Richard Simmons Stuns Fans With Rare Public Message After Documentary Investigating His Disappearance Released

Richard Simmons is speaking out publicly for the first time in years after TMZ released a documentary about the former fitness guru’s disappearance. Simmons, who is the subject of TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons, chimed in on Facebook to react to the outpouring of support after the special premiered on FOX and Hulu Wednesday (Aug. 24).
CELEBRITIES
