Fort Collins’ B&B Pickle Barrel Deli to Reopen, Possibly Under New Management or Ownership

While B&B Pickle Barrel Deli will remain at its longtime location at 122 W Laurel St, Fort Collins, CO 80524 , owners Mike and Kara DiTullio say they are “looking to step back from the restaurant’s day-to-day operations.” The establishment recently shuttered its doors due to staffing issues and canceled its inaugural Pickle Fest event. The DiTullios don’t plan to reopen for weeks.

The husband and wife duo purchased the deli from Brenda Smith in 2021, but since then, things have proven arduous. Mike DiTullio told The Coloradoan , “Staffing has been horrendous. It’s tough in this town, as you know. We rely on our [student employees] and we just got behind.”

While the couple is open to selling the restaurant, they’re first going to look for a “new general manager, a partner, or possibly even a new owner and operator to run the sandwich shop.”

Permanently closing the deli is not in the DiTullio’s plans.

