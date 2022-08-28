Amazon plans to lay off 353 warehouse workers across two warehouse facilities in Maryland next month as the e-commerce giant works to pare back its headcount and continue its move away from labor “overcapacity.” The company said in a filing with the Maryland Department of Labor it plans to shutter facilities in Hanover and Essex by Oct. 25, citing plant closures as the reason. The Hanover facility totals 154,334 square feet and employs 190. The Essex building totaled 272,500 square feet and employs 163. Both addresses were used as delivery stations. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO