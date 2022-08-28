ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

5 Mindset Blocks That Stop You From Learning From Your Mistakes

Way back in 2014 I wrote about a growing movement among entrepreneurs. In 42 cities across the world founders would meet for "F***Up Nights," which are just what they sound like -- an opportunity for those on the difficult path of starting a business to share their biggest flops and failures. Since that story, these nights have spread to 185 cities.
SIMON SINEK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Comfort Zone#Stress
psychologytoday.com

How Can Men Get Back in the Gym? Stop Thinking About Masculinity

When exercise is burdened by the need to assert one’s masculine identity, it keeps men trapped in perpetual dissatisfaction and fear. Chasing an idealized image of manhood that can only be earned in the gym is a barrier to feeling confident in your own skin. The more you create...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Motherly

Introverted kids need friends, too—here’s how one therapist says you can help

The beginning of the school year is as exciting as it is nerve-wracking. A new school year—for both parents and kids—means meeting new people, establishing new routines, and finding ways to do it all in the span of a day. There’s an added layer of nuance that bubbles to the surface if you have an introverted child. You may ask yourself questions like:
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy