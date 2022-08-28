Read full article on original website
wtae.com
State police asking for public's help to find missing man
State police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Police 37-year-old Lyle David Hiatt left his home on foot on Aug. 23 and was last seen at the BP on State Route 136 in Hempfield Township on Saturday. Police say he suffers several health issues and...
Two teens arrested for alleged burglary of Harborcreek business
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested a pair of teens after they allegedly burglarized a Harborcreek business. Troopers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a tobacco store at 1:14 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township. Troopers found that somebody had forced entry into the […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
erienewsnow.com
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
Woman facing dozens of charges after 10 dogs, 3 cats found in ‘poor health’ at home in Butler County
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thirteen animals were seized from a home in Butler County as part of an ongoing animal cruelty case, and troopers say the conditions inside the home were some of the most deplorable they’ve ever experienced. State police executed a search warrant at 212 Saxonburg...
abc27.com
Pa. man sentenced to 19 years in prison for meth trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a man from Delaware County was sentenced to 235 months, or 19 years, in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to...
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
PSP seeks two suspects from burglary in Harborcreek
Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects from a recent burglary. On Aug. 28 at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Smoker Friendly located at 4478 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival it was determined that the suspects forced entry into the store through the storefront […]
School bus with students on board collides with SUV in Harborcreek
A school bus collided with a car in Harborcreek Township Wednesday afternoon. The accident took place near the intersection of East Lake Road and Lake Haven Court around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. According to reports from the scene, students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. There are no reports of […]
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Brock Simmons—38 years old, 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Simmons is wanted for illegal conveyance. He has ties to the Mansfield area. Matthew Reed—47...
Pennsylvania State Police investigate hit and run crash in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that took place on Aug. 26. This crash took place between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. According to police, residents in the area of Shorewood Drive in Harborcreek heard several loud crash noises. It was reported that multiple mailboxes were struck and damaged beyond […]
One person injured after motorcycle crash on East Lake Road
One person is injured after a motorcycle accident. Calls for the crash went out just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near East Lake Road and Carters Beach Road in Harborcreek. According to reports from the scene, emergency crews closed off a portion of East Lake Road in order to clean up the wrecked motorcycle. […]
Car theft suspect wanted by multiple police departments
Multiple police departments in the area are searching for the suspect of several car thefts.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Dashcam and Surveillance Cameras capture motorcycle accident on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood [VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]
A dashcam and surveillance camera captured the accident at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Pine Street today. The motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Videos provided to TLS exclusively by Heshy’s Towing and by operators of surveillance camera. [TLS-95]
erienewsnow.com
All Legs of New Roundabout in Summit Township to Open
All legs of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Oliver, Hamot and Flower Rd. in Summit Township, Erie County, are expected to open Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection and watch out for ongoing work zone areas.
1 killed in e-bike crash in Northeast Ohio
According to OSHP, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was not wearing a helmet when he overturned just after 12:30 and was thrown off.
Woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 Pennsylvania state trooper death
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison in the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
wrnjradio.com
Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
