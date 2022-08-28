ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
wtae.com

State police asking for public's help to find missing man

State police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Police 37-year-old Lyle David Hiatt left his home on foot on Aug. 23 and was last seen at the BP on State Route 136 in Hempfield Township on Saturday. Police say he suffers several health issues and...
HARMONY, PA
YourErie

Two teens arrested for alleged burglary of Harborcreek business

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested a pair of teens after they allegedly burglarized a Harborcreek business. Troopers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a tobacco store at 1:14 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek Township. Troopers found that somebody had forced entry into the […]
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. man sentenced to 19 years in prison for meth trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a man from Delaware County was sentenced to 235 months, or 19 years, in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP seeks two suspects from burglary in Harborcreek

Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects from a recent burglary. On Aug. 28 at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Smoker Friendly located at 4478 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival it was determined that the suspects forced entry into the store through the storefront […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

All Legs of New Roundabout in Summit Township to Open

All legs of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Oliver, Hamot and Flower Rd. in Summit Township, Erie County, are expected to open Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching the intersection and watch out for ongoing work zone areas.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Multiple cars catch fire in Sussex County parking lot

HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Multiple vehicles caught fire in a Hardyston Township parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a post on the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. On August 28, at around 4:42 p.m., the Hardyston Fire Department responded to 3 Wild Turkey Way...
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

