ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers bringing in K Eddy Piñeiro for workout on Monday

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtF7K_0hYiRJlU00

We’re not sure if they can top last year’s extravaganza, but let the 2022 Carolina Panthers kicking competition begin!

According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, the team will be bringing in Eddy Piñeiro for a workout on Monday. The 26-year-old is set to join Brian Johnson, who Person also reported on yesterday afternoon, in vying for the Panthers’ now open place kicking duties.

Those, of course, are open as a result of Friday night’s incident involving Zane Gonzalez—who slipped on the sideline while warming up during the third quarter of the preseason finale. On Saturday, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Gonzalez, who signed a two-year extension this offseason after a feel-good 2021 campaign, sustained a “significant long-term” injury.

Piñeiro, like Johnson, has ties to new Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. The University of Florida product joined Tabor’s Bears for the 2019 and 2020 seasons and, most recently, kicked for the New York Jets in 2021.

He has converted on 31 of his 36 career field goal attempts and 36 of his 39 extra point tries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Running Back Reportedly Released On Tuesday

It is cutdown day around the NFL. All 32 teams must release 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. ET. Like the rest of the league, the Dallas Cowboys are busy this morning. Their most recent transaction involved designating running back Aaron Shampklin and cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart as waived/injured. Both players suffered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bucs Released Tom Brady's Good Friend On Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Bucs let go of one of Tom Brady's closest teammates on Tuesday. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman via Greg Auman, "Bucs cut QB and Tom Brady BFF, Ryan Griffin." Adding that the team "Also cut LB Genard Avery, Safety Nolan Turner, Kicker Jose Borregales and DL Benning Potoa'e."
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
fantasypros.com

Cooper Rush released by Cowboys, does not go through waivers

The Dallas Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush on Tuesday. (Todd Archer on Twitter) With both Rush and Will Grier being released, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. However, it is likely that both Rush and Grier will rejoin the team once Week 1 rolls around, either in the form of the practice squad or as Prescott's backup. Rush not going through waivers means that Dallas can make their decision on him sooner, while Grier will have to make it through waivers before the team can attempt to retain him. This is something to monitor in the coming days.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The University Of Florida#Tabor S Bears#The New York Jets
The Spun

Bengals Cut Former Ohio State Player In Surprising Move

Throughout the preseason, the Cincinnati Bengals held a punter competition. On Tuesday, the front office revealed the winner of that battle. In a surprising turn of events, the Bengals have released Drue Chrisman. That means Kevin Huber will be Cincinnati's starting punter. Chrisman was a former All-Big Ten punter for...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears are working out veteran OG Kelechi Osemele

The Chicago Bears have been busy as can be working to upgrade their offensive line with young talent recently, most notably with claiming former 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. But they are also reportedly looking at veterans too, including another former Raider who has been out of football for the last year.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy