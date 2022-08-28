247Sports sees this game as a potential trap for Notre Dame

Every year, teams overlook another and get beaten by a team that isn’t nearly the same quality as the triumphant. This type of games are what make college sports so exciting to watch and now 247Sports has predicted each trap game for the Top 25 teams.

For Notre Dame, Sam Marsdale predicted it will be the contest in Las Vegas against BYU that the Irish could struggle in. The Cougars are a solid team, but the rationale of this game being a trap is due to having a bye week following a three-game home stand for the Irish. As Marsdale put it, “this will be no relaxing game.”

For me, this isn’t necessarily a trap game, as he pointed out that a 21-4 record over the last two years for BYU. A trap game is more of an underrated squad; that could catch a team off guard as they look to the next week or struggled the week before.

The trip to Syracuse fits the mold for me, as the Irish will have a huge contest against Clemson the week after. The Orangemen should have a solid squad, even though they most likely won’t be ranked when they face off against the Irish. The JMA Wireless Dome is the only one the Irish will play in this fall. On paper this game looks to be easy for Notre Dame but ‘Cuse could give the Irish a game.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen