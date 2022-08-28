ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite running back posts a teaser video of a commitment to Notre dame

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Irish have been looking for another running back in their 2023 class to join Dylan Edwards and Jayden Limar. Head coach Marcus Freeman has his sights on Jeremiyah Love, the 6-foot and 190-pound Missouri running back.

Love is viewed as a national top-100 prospect. He holds offers from Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan, Georgia and plenty of others. He is an elite talent that would be more than welcomed into the Irish running back room, but will that happen.

Well, this tweet by Love seems to stoke the fire that he could be heading a bit east to suit up to play his collegiate ball.

It’s a great mix of pop culture and teasing a commitment to the Irish. At the moment, Love has not announced a commitment date, but if this tweet is an indication of what he is thinking, Notre Dame could be very happy when the announcement is made.

