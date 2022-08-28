Read full article on original website
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Proposal to make California sanctuary state for child gender transitions advances in legislature
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California State Legislature advanced a bill Monday to become a sanctuary state for children seeking gender transition therapies, as well as their families who could risk getting in trouble in other states. As the idea of allowing children access to transgender medical care, such...
Texas leads the nation in mass shootings
The Gun Violence Association defines mass shootings as four or more people shot or killed in one incident. Texas leads the nation by that definition. Since 2018, 228 people have died in mass shootings in Texas.
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
Top 5 teams remain same in Local 12 Top 12 high school football ranking
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The top five teams in the Local 12 Top 12 area high school football ranking remain the same as last week after all of the teams won by at least 25 points. The top five are in order: Lakota West, Moeller, Winton Woods, Princeton and Fairfield. Those...
