Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Coral Springs City Commission: News and Events for September 2022
September means it’s time to say farewell to the long days of summer and welcome the golden glow of the fall season. Time moves on, but we will never forget the unthinkable events that took place on September 11, 2001, and the lasting impact that they’ve had on our community and country. This year marks 21 years since the terror attacks devastated our nation. To pay tributes to the victims and fallen heroes, residents are invited to visit the September 11 Memorial located at the Northwest Regional Library (3151 N. University Drive).
Cheesecake Factory Signs Lease at Promenade at Coconut Creek
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Coconut Creek. The popular restaurant chain has signed a lease for a 9,100-plus square-foot restaurant, with additional outdoor seating, at Promenade at Coconut Creek, according to Hill Partners, the company that manages the upscale shopping center. “Based on market research we conducted for Promenade...
Bites-N-Sips Returns to Coral Springs for Food, Fun and a Fiesta
Bites-N-Sips is back in September, giving residents a great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Held on Friday, September 16, at City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the event includes food trucks, cocktail stations, vendors, kid-friendly activities, and music. Admission and parking are free; however, the cost of...
2017 Coral Springs Charter Graduate Jodi Medina Signs 1st Professional Contract
After an incredible high school and college soccer career, 2017 Coral Springs Charter graduate Jodi Medina signed her first professional contract. She is set to play for K.F.F Mitrovica of the Women’s Football Superleague of Kosovo, the First Division of women’s soccer in the country. “It’s an unbelievable...
Vincent’s Champ of Barbers Set to Close After 45 Years of Service
After over 45 years of cutting-edge service, Vincent’s Champ of Barbers of Coral Springs will soon be throwing in the towel. “I’m grateful for all the loyal, kind, wonderful clients that have walked through that door for so many years. I’ve had the opportunity to serve over three generations of customers. The memories I’ll carry forever.” said barber Gina Massa-Labbato.
J.P. Taravella and Coral Springs High School Set Personal Records in 1st Cross Country Meet
J.P. Taravella and Coral Springs High School’s cross country team have always been two of the most successful teams in Broward County and started their season out strong in their first meet at the Park Vista XC Invite 2022. Coral Springs High School. The Coral Springs High School boys...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Let’s Taco Bout The Taco Project in Coral Springs
My mission was to review the new “fast casual” dining spot called The Taco Project. The name The Taco Project sounds like a science experiment in the world of tacos. Therefore, a perfect place to spend my Taco Tuesday. Where The Cheese Course was formally located in The...
Coral Springs Renters Can Apply for Rising Rent Funding
The City of Coral Springs continues to take action against rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes and has reallocated more than $1 million of federal funding through community development block grant funds. Eligible Coral Springs renters must have experienced an increase of more than 5% from April 2020 until now...
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA
NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event
22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery
A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year.
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
70-year-old Riviera Beach man wins $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot
PALM BEACH – A 70-year-old Riviera Beach man has claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot.David James chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18. James bought his jackpot-winning ticket from the Publix located at 228 Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach. The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. with an estimated $7.75 million jackpot.CBS News Miami is your official Lottery station.
Jail For Kings Point Resident, Latest Locked Up From Delray Beach Community
The Arrests Of Kings Point Residents Continue… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The number of Kings Point Delray Beach residents who have at least temporarily relocated to the Palm Beach County Jail just increased by one. Lucian Newton of the 85 Brittany building was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
yankodesign.com
This beautiful brutalist home in Miami is elevated on stilts to fight against rising sea levels
Designed by Rene Gonzalez, this extraordinary brutalist home was designed as a vacation home for a client living in a colder climate for the majority of the year. Deemed, the Prairie Residence, the home was created to tackle the serious issue of rising sea levels in Miami. The threat of sea-level rise has grown considerably in Miami in recent years, hence the city is immensely focusing on elevating streets and imposing rules that require private properties to be placed at a higher ground. This home was elevated on stilts and is inspired by the mangrove forests whose roots allow the easy flow of water. These measures are intended to protect the house from flooding.
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Coral Springs Crime Update: $33K Stolen in Home Burglary
This is a summary of crimes occurring between August 17 – August 23, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
ALMOST SOLD OUT: Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The City of Coral Springs International dinner dance won’t be about Italy, Mexico, Colombia, or Cuba this year. Instead, it will be all about the United States — built on the contributions of immigrants. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021...
