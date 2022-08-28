ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Coral Springs City Commission: News and Events for September 2022

September means it’s time to say farewell to the long days of summer and welcome the golden glow of the fall season. Time moves on, but we will never forget the unthinkable events that took place on September 11, 2001, and the lasting impact that they’ve had on our community and country. This year marks 21 years since the terror attacks devastated our nation. To pay tributes to the victims and fallen heroes, residents are invited to visit the September 11 Memorial located at the Northwest Regional Library (3151 N. University Drive).
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Cheesecake Factory Signs Lease at Promenade at Coconut Creek

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Coconut Creek. The popular restaurant chain has signed a lease for a 9,100-plus square-foot restaurant, with additional outdoor seating, at Promenade at Coconut Creek, according to Hill Partners, the company that manages the upscale shopping center. “Based on market research we conducted for Promenade...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Talk Media

Vincent’s Champ of Barbers Set to Close After 45 Years of Service

After over 45 years of cutting-edge service, Vincent’s Champ of Barbers of Coral Springs will soon be throwing in the towel. “I’m grateful for all the loyal, kind, wonderful clients that have walked through that door for so many years. I’ve had the opportunity to serve over three generations of customers. The memories I’ll carry forever.” said barber Gina Massa-Labbato.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Renters Can Apply for Rising Rent Funding

The City of Coral Springs continues to take action against rising rents outpacing residents’ incomes and has reallocated more than $1 million of federal funding through community development block grant funds. Eligible Coral Springs renters must have experienced an increase of more than 5% from April 2020 until now...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA

NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

22+ Heroes Project Hosts Suicide Prevention Fundraiser Event

22+ Heroes Project is hosting its annual suicide prevention awareness fundraiser event to benefit local first responders and military personnel. Founded in 2021, the Margate-based nonprofit aims to help law enforcement officers and first responders struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Boone Cutler, an author, columnist, and music video...
MARGATE, FL
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

70-year-old Riviera Beach man wins $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot

PALM BEACH – A 70-year-old Riviera Beach man has claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot.David James chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18. James bought his jackpot-winning ticket from the Publix located at 228 Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach. The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. with an estimated $7.75 million jackpot.CBS News Miami is your official Lottery station.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
yankodesign.com

This beautiful brutalist home in Miami is elevated on stilts to fight against rising sea levels

Designed by Rene Gonzalez, this extraordinary brutalist home was designed as a vacation home for a client living in a colder climate for the majority of the year. Deemed, the Prairie Residence, the home was created to tackle the serious issue of rising sea levels in Miami. The threat of sea-level rise has grown considerably in Miami in recent years, hence the city is immensely focusing on elevating streets and imposing rules that require private properties to be placed at a higher ground. This home was elevated on stilts and is inspired by the mangrove forests whose roots allow the easy flow of water. These measures are intended to protect the house from flooding.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Coral Springs, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

