Final 53-man roster prediction for Broncos

Preseason has wrapped up for the Denver Broncos and the team must now make 27 roster moves to get down to a 53-man roster before Tuesday’s deadline.

Here is our final 53-man roster prediction for Denver ahead of the team’s looming cuts.

Quarterback: 2

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

QB1: Russell Wilson

QB2: Josh Johnson

We have Johnson edging out Brett Rypien for the backup quarterback job, and Denver might even consider claiming a QB off waivers. Whether it’s Johnson or Rypien on the initial 53, whoever loses the backup QB job will be a great candidate for the practice squad.

Running back: 3

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

RB1: Javonte Williams

RB2: Melvin Gordon

RB3: Mike Boone

Boone looked good in preseason and he should be a candidate to get a few more snaps on offense this season. Devine Ozigbo and JaQuan Hardy will both be candidates for the practice squad

TE/FB: 4

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

TE1: Albert Okwuegbunam

TE2: Eric Tomlinson

TE3/FB: Andrew Beck

TE4: Greg Dulcich

Denver might ultimately decide to carry five tight ends, which would create a spot for Eric Saubert. For now, Tomlinson’s projected to make it over Saubert as the team’s top blocking tight end.

WR: 6*

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

WR1: Courtland Sutton, [Brandon Johnson]*

WR2: Jerry Jeudy, Seth Williams

Slot: KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington

Special teams: Tyrie Cleveland

Cleveland missed all of preseason with a throat injury, so he’s certainly not a lock, but his special teams contributions are notable. Johnson should be on the initial 53-man roster, but he’ll be a candidate to move to injured reserve the next day.

Jalen Virgil and Kendall Hinton would be top candidates for the practice squad if they clear waivers. Hinton might also be a trade candidate.

Offensive line: 8*

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

LT: Garett Bolles, Calvin Anderson

LG: Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow

C: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Luke Wattenberg

RG: Quinn Meinerz, [Netane Muti]*

RT: Billy Turner, [Tom Compton]*

Compton will spend at least the first four weeks of the season on the reserve/PUP list, and Muti might be a candidate for injured reserve after the initial roster is set.

Defensive line: 6

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

DE: Dre’Mont Jones, McTelvin Agim

NT: D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell

DE: DeShawn Williams, Eyioma Uwazurike

If those are the six defensive linemen the Broncos choose for the active roster, Matt Henningsen and Jonathan Harris would be top candidates for the practice squad should they clear waivers.

Outside linebacker: 7

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Starter: Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory

Rotation: Baron Browning, Malik Reed, Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Cooper

Special teams: Aaron Patrick

The Broncos are very deep at edge rusher, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Reed or Cooper are trade candidates. If he doesn’t make the 53-man roster, Cooper would be a top practice squad target.

Inside linebacker: 3*

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ILB1: Josey Jewell

ILB2: Jonas Griffith

ILB3: Alex Singleton

Our prediction has the Broncos carrying three ILBs on the initial roster with the assumption that Denver will claim a linebacker off waivers from another team. Justin Strnad and Kana’i Mauga should be candidates for the practice squad.

Cornerback: 6*

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

CB1: Pat Surtain, [Michael Ojemudia]*

Slot: K’Waun Williams, Damarri Mathis

CB2: Ronald Darby, Bless Austin, Faion Hicks

After making the initial roster, Ojemudia will likely be a candidate to go on injured reserve the next day. Essang Bassey should be a target for the practice squad if he doesn’t make the active roster.

Safety: 5

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

FS: Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns

SS: Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke

Special teams: Delarrin Turner-Yell

The Broncos are loaded with excellent depth at safety. J.R. Reed might be a trade candidate or a potential option for the practice squad.

Specialists: 3

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

K: Brandon McManus

P: Corliss Waitman

LS: Jacob Bobenmoyer

McManus is the only lock among Denver’s specialists. Sam Martin has been competing with Waitman this summer, and whoever loses that competition will likely be a trade candidate. Bobenmoyer made a costly mistake in the team’s preseason finale by running a downed punt into the end zone for a touchback, and the team worked out nine long snappers during the summer. Bobenmoyer’s spot might be in jeopardy if the Broncos like any long snappers who become available during roster cuts.